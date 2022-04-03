Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Give Wedding & Baby Update

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick gave an update on their wedding – and baby – plans.

The 36-year-old former “Bachelorette” star got engaged to the fellow Bachelor Nation alum in May 2021, two years after they went public with their relationship. Bristowe had been previously engaged to her “Bachelorette” final suitor, Shawn Booth, before announcing their split in 2020.

Here’s the latest on The Bachelorette’s wedding and baby plans:

Kaitlyn & Jason Revealed Where They Will Get Married

Fans have been waiting for updates, and in March 2022, Kaitlyn and Jason opened up to E! News to reveal that they plan to wed in Nashville.

“So we have wedding venues in mind,” Kaitlyn told the outlet. “But also, I don’t want to give away the venues or the dates because I don’t want people crashing my wedding.”

The couple hired the same wedding planner used by fellow Bachelor Nation lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, in part because he has experience keeping uninvited fans away.

“Our wedding planner, there’s a picture of him like going after a wedding crasher at Ashley and Jared’s wedding and getting them out,” Jason revealed. “So I feel like he’s a pro with that. ”

After Kaitlyn added that she is ready to have babies, Jason dished that a psychic told her that she will get pregnant “soon.”

“She did,” Kaitlyn confirmed. “She said that ‘your baby is close.'”

Kaitlyn previously told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she wouldn’t “be surprised” if she’s “pregnant for the wedding.”

“I don’t want to be, but that’s how anxious I am,” she added. “We are getting married, and so I do feel like that next step, quickly after, is going to be having a family.”

Kaitlyn & Jason Previously Revealed They May Not Get Married Until 2023

In January, Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight that her wedding would likely take place in October of 2022.

“I wanted small always, but Jason’s convinced me to go big,” she revealed. “But then, ‘Mr. Finance’ Jason was like, budgeting, and he’s like, ‘Maybe we go smaller?'”

More recently, Jason told Us Weekly that the wedding may have to be pushed out further due to a scheduling backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ideally we find the venue we want here in Nashville,” he said in March 2022. “And with that venue comes a date. And the big issue with wedding planning right now is you have this perception of when you think you’re gonna get married, like Kaitlyn did {with] the fall of 2022. And then you find your perfect venue and with all the cancellations and pushbacks of weddings, it is getting pushed back significantly.”

“I think that we’re just going to check out the venues and realistically, based on the information we have in the market, it might not be until early 2023 because of the pushbacks,” he added.

On the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Kaitlyn also teased a theme for the wedding, noting that she hopes to have a “Great Gatsby black-tie event, like very glam,” complete with a “piano man” for sing-a-longs.

Kaitlyn, who was the Season 29 champion on “Dancing With the Stars,” also revealed that she wants her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, to create a dance for her wedding.

“I want Artem to choreograph a dance for our first dance,” Bristowe revealed. “I don’t know which one yet, but I want Artem to choreograph like a nice romantic Waltz for us because Jason can dance. …I feel like we can do a really, really great memorable dance for everybody.”

Tartick told Us Weekly he’s also ready for “a big celebration.”

“I want to be dancing all night with the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion and have so much fun,” he said.

READ NEXT: Mari Pepin & Kenny Braasch Wedding Update