Is ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Wearing a Ring in the First Photos From ‘After the Final Rose’?

The finale of “The Bachelorette” will air on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The finale will run for two hours and will be immediately followed by a pre-taped “After the Final Rose” special, hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Just days ahead of the finale, ABC has released photos from the “After the Final Rose” special, showing Katie Thurston sitting on a couch wearing a white dress. What’s not shown in the photos, however, is Thurston’s left hand.

However, Thurston can be seen wearing what looks like an engagement ring in a leaked photo from the night — which has now been confirmed. When the photo first leaked, fans assumed that it was from “ATFR.” Now that ABC has officially released photos from the evening, which was taped a couple of weeks ago, we can confirm that the photo was indeed snapped during “ATFR.”

Nevertheless, ABC was selective with the photos they chose to release, so Thurston’s engagement ring can’t be seen in any of the press pics.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston Filmed ‘ATFR’ With Blake Moynes, Justin Glaze & Greg Grippo

All three of Thurston’s top suitors made an appearance during the taping of “After the Final Rose.” Thurston will come face to face with her ex-boyfriends — and will make her first official public appearance with her fiance.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Thurston is engaged to Moynes, who got down on one knee during the finale. And, in case you were wondering the status of their relationship weeks after the taping occurred, they are still together.

Thurston hinted that things are going to go down on “After the Final Rose,” but Reality Steve doesn’t think she and Grippo are going to continue their fight.

“I don’t know what happened at the ATFR but I’d be shocked if this ‘fight’ continued. Greg’s had time to think about it, so has Katie. Maybe I’m just being naïve, but while I see them going over some of the things that were said in this fight, I don’t see it ending in contention. I can’t imagine three months later, Greg wants to come on ATFR and attack her and accuse her of the same stuff he did back in April. That’d be an even worse look. To have three months to sit on this and then just double down? Yeah, no. I hope he doesn’t do that,” Reality Steve wrote in his August 3, 2021, blog.

ABC Has Yet to Release Photos of the Guys at ‘ATFR’

In past seasons, ABC has released photos of “After the Final Rose” that include the people who will be facing the lead for the first time since the show taped. For example, ABC released photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and Michelle Young before Matt James’ season finale aired.

This season, however, ABC has not released any pictures of Thurston’s top three guys. It’s unknown if there’s a reason for that or not.

Thurston will undoubtedly have a tough time facing Grippo, regardless if the two get into a fight or not. But she will have the support of Adams and Bristowe, who have been with her since the beginning of her journey.

And while fans are ready to see how things play out with Thurston and her ex-boyfriends, others are excited to see Thurston with Moynes — to see how they interact, learn about their future plans, and get an idea of how things have been for them since filming wrapped.

