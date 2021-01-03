Kelley Flanagan Breaks Silence on Peter Weber Breakup

Peter Weber surprised everyone when he announced the abrupt end of his relationship with Kelley Flanagan, whom he met on season 24 of The Bachelor. Three days after he broke the news of the split, Flanagan finally chimed in with her thoughts on the end of the relationship.

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing,” Flanagan wrote on Instagram. “It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways. Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

Flanagan, 28, was one of 30 women who competed for Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor. She got a jump start on the competition by meeting Weber in a hotel lobby ahead of filming and appeared to be one of the early favorites to get the final rose. However, she was eliminated in fifth place and Weber instead proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in the finale.

It was short-lived and the engagement with Sluss was called off during the finale when Weber decided to pursue a relationship with runner-up, Madison Prewett, instead. That relationship was even more brief and Weber started dating Flanagan a few weeks after the season wrapped.

Details About the Reasons for the Breakup Are Still Unknown

In Weber’s post about the breakup, he offered no explanation for the split other than it “simply didn’t work out in the end.” While Flanagan explained they “saw [their] future paths differently,” details about the sudden end are still vague, at best.

Instagram gossip account, DeuxMoi, posted a couple submissions from readers who claimed Weber cheated on Flanagan. Another user refuted those claims and said Weber was blindsided by Flanagan’s decision to end things. In November, Weber and Flanagan had to shoot down rumors that they were engaged after posts on DeuxMoi said the couple was already sending out “save the date” cards.

There were few signs that the relationship was headed toward its end. On December 23, Weber shared on Instagram that he and Flanagan were moving in together in New York City. On December 25, Flanagan posted a photo of herself wearing socks with Weber’s face on them and he commented “Best Christmas present I ever did get.”

Peter’s Mom, Barb, Weighed in on the Split

Weber’s extremely vocal mother, Barb, took center stage during the final episodes of The Bachelor with her effusive support of Sluss and strong disapproval of Prewett. It made her a polarizing figure, but she seemed to strongly support her son’s relationship with Flanagan.

When Peter announced the split, she sympathized with both parties.

“Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid,” Barb wrote in an Instagram comment. “Those who have expressed it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two. Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

