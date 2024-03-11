‘Bachelor’ Winner ‘Offended’ Fans Think She’s Boring

notedFans of “The Bachelor” have been buzzing about the supposed winner of Joey Graziadei’s season, and she has tried to set the record straight. The lady in question clapped back, jokingly, against recent fan criticism.

Some “The Bachelor” fans have expressed that they think Graziadei’s rumored final rose recipient seems boring. She took to social media to try to prove she is anything but boring.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” below!

Kelsey Anderson Says She’s ‘Freaking Cool’

The latest spoilers for “The Bachelor” indicate that Kelsey Anderson receives Joey Graziadei’s final rose. While she has had a fair amount of screentime with Graziadei so far in season 28, a contingent of viewers have perceived her as being fairly boring.

On March 5, Anderson took to her TikTok page to push back against that perception. In the caption she wrote, “Just a cool girl explaining why she’s cool… [because] that’s what cool girls do!”

In her video, “The Bachelor” star noted, “I don’t get offended when people are telling me that my teeth are yellow. I’m not getting offended if somebody’s telling me something about my hair. I’m not offended by none of it.”

Anderson continued, “But when someone calls me boring, I’m not f*cking boring. I’m not boring. I’m not freaking boring, y’all.” She insisted, “I’m freaking cool.”

It was clear Anderson was not taking any of this all that seriously. She proceeded to share a handful of things she likes or has done that she insists prove she is anything but boring.

Anderson Provided Examples Proving She’s Not Boring

“The Bachelor” star noted she likes to laugh and have fun. Anderson mentioned going skydiving as well as a time when she sporadically took off for a trip abroad with only 12 hours of planning.

“I like to do things that are cool…I don’t know, but I’m freaking cool,” Anderson insisted. She also shared the lip tattoo she has and explained why she has it.

“I have a freaking lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown. I’m cool,” Anderson noted.

Anderson’s TikTok followers had her back.

“Not boring, just completely unproblematic,” one declared.

“This is the side we wanted to see on the bachelor,” another noted.

“Honestly discovering your tiktok made you my fave…you’re so funny,” someone else shared.

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Initially Indicated Anderson Was Graziadei’s Runner-up

Graziadei has sparks with all three of his final ladies, and until recently, “The Bachelor” spoilers suggested Anderson was his runner-up. Shortly after filming, spoiler king Reality Steve told viewers that Daisy Kent received Graziadei’s final rose.

“The Bachelor” fans started doubting the spoilers about Kent were accurate, though. On February 27, Reality Steve took to Instagram and other online outlets to reveal he had been wrong. Anderson, not Kent, ends up with Graziadei, he admitted.

He now says that Anderson received Graziadei’s final rose, got engaged to him at the final rose ceremony, and the couple remains together and happy.

Reality Steve noted that he suspects Kent will be offered “The Bachelorette” gig, and it’s hers if she wants it. He also believes Graziadei’s fourth-place finisher, Maria Georgas, has a shot at being “The Bachelorette” too, and an announcement should come soon.