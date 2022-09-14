Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Reveals Big Baby News

A former final rose recipient from “The Bachelor” recently took to social media to share a big update on her pregnancy. Lauren Bushnell Lane is expecting her second child with her husband, country singer Chris Lane, and now the couple has revealed the baby’s gender.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Lanes Have Another Boy on the Way

In June, Lauren and Chris revealed they were expecting another child. They already have one child, Dutton, who had his first birthday on June 8. Lauren may not have much longer to go in this pregnancy, but Lauren and her country-crooner husband left fans hanging for quite some time when it came to revealing this baby’s gender.

On September 12, both Lauren and Chris shared posts on Instagram with the gender news. “We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY,” teased Lauren. In the array of photos she shared, the former “Bachelor” star wore a short, flowy, ruffled blue dress and a blue headband in her hair. Both Chris and Dutton wore simple khaki pants and white shirts. The comments section of Lauren’s post was flooded with well wishes, many coming from fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities.

“Congratulations on a baby boy AND looking like an Angel,” gushed Becca Tilley.

“They’re going to be best friends,” added Raven Gates Gates Gottschalk of the news the Lanes would have two sons.

“Such [a] beautiful little family congrats guys!” shared Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

Additional congratulatory notes were added by others, such as Amanda Stanton, Emily and Haley Ferguson, Ali Fedotowsky Manno, and Victoria Fuller.

Chris Shared the Moment of the Actual Gender Reveal

The country singer was the one to share snapshots showing the moment it was revealed the new baby was a boy. On Instagram, he shared a quick montage of four photos that highlighted the progression of the baseball-themed reveal. Chris swung a bat to hit a ball that exploded with blue powder, signaling the couple had another boy on the way. In addition, he used his own song, “Ain’t Even Met You Yet” to accompany the photos in the post. “Dutty’s gonna have a little brother,” Chris added in the caption of his post. The gender reveal post shared by Chris garnered plenty of love too.

“That’s awesome!” commented 98 Degrees singer Jeff Timmons.

“Welcome to the club,” teased retired baseball player Gordon Beckham.

As People noted, Chris previously admitted his parents, and his whole extended family, really hoped for a girl. “So if I had to guess, I’m going to carry on that tradition and it’s probably going to be a boy,” given the family’s pattern for almost always having boys. People detailed that Chris and Lauren’s second baby boy is expected to arrive in late October.

“The Bachelor” fans first met Lauren when she was a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season. She snagged his final rose and a proposal, as well as a spinoff show. While they were together for a while, they never married. He has since married Jessica Clarke, while Lauren fell for her now-husband.