Leslie Fhima Finally Shares What Gerry Turner Told Her Off Camera

Leslie Fhima had her heart broken by Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor.”

The runner-up felt extremely confident in her relationship with Turner until she noticed that something was off about him during their last date. Not long after she confronted him, Turner told her that he was in love with Theresa Nist and the two broke up, leaving Fhima devastated — and confused.

The main reason that Fhima didn’t see the split coming seems to involve the conversation the two had during their Fantasy Suite date, when cameras weren’t rolling.

“He made plans with me for [the] future. He said kind of, like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. [In] two more days, we’ll be done with this [and] be together, start our life,'” Fhima recalled in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Did he say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in there, no, but he all but said that. I would’ve been happy with just, ‘I love you,’ but he took it to a different level,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Learned a lot From Her Experience on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Fhima paid close attention to how things transpired on the show. That said, if she became the very first “Golden Bachelorette,” there are some things that she’d do differently.

“I for sure would never tell anyone I love them until I’m on that platform with them, and I know it,” she told TV Insider.

“I would never wanna hurt anyone the way I was hurt or blindsided. My heart is precious to me… when you say I love you to somebody, it means something, and I just don’t throw that word around. I haven’t said it in a really long time to someone, so it meant something to me to say it to Gerry,” she added.

The network has yet to announce whether or not there will be a “Golden Bachelorette.” However, fans seem all over the place when it comes to which woman should take the helm. Many are hoping that Faith Martin gets the opportunity, while others have suggested Joan Vassos.

Leslie Fhima Is Holding Her Head High Following Her Time on the Show

Although things didn’t end the way that she thought they would, Fhima appears to be doing just fine.

“Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachabc where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly. Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn’t determined by someone else’s choice. True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman,” she captioned an Instagram photo on December 1, 2023.

“The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize. This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead,” she added.

Indeed, Fhima has received a great deal of support, as evidenced by the comments section on the aforementioned post.

“My heart was broken for you but LOVE your vulnerability and honesty. Just wish I had been able to add a hug to the kiss I blew from the audience,” read a comment from the first-ever “Bachelorette” star, Trista Sutter.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Says Tyler Cameron Was Her ‘Hottest’ Hookup