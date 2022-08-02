PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Star Gets Dream Proposal, Says It Was ‘Definitely Worth the Wait’

A former “Bachelor” star has found her Prince Charming after a rocky run on reality television a few years back. Madison Prewett’s journey on “The Bachelor” did not work out as she had hoped, but she just got engaged to her boyfriend of nine months, Grant Troutt.

Prewett was on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, and their dynamic became quite complicated due to how he handled the Fantasy Suites. Prewett had told Weber that she was saving herself for marriage. When she learned Weber had been intimate with the other two remaining women during their respective overnight dates, she quit the show.

Weber gave Hannah Ann Sluss his final rose, and the two got engaged. Soon after filming ended, however, rumors swirled about Weber wanting to reconnect with other contestants from his season. He reunited briefly with Prewett during the “After the Final Rose” show, but the two quickly determined their romance was not meant to be. Now, she’s engaged to Troutt, and she excitedly shared the details of the proposal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Troutt Chose the Perfect Engagement Ring

Prewett and Troutt went public with their romance in May. At that point, the couple revealed they had been quietly dating for about five months. Upon revealing the romance, “The Bachelor” star referred to their relationship as “the best and wildest adventure,” and described Troutt as someone “full of passion and purpose and joy.”

On August 1, Troutt elevated his romance with Prewett to the next level. People detailed that a few days before the pair’s nine-month anniversary, Troutt proposed on the beach in Florida. At the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Troutt led Prewett to the sand where he had “candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it,” along with “the ring of my dreams!”

Prewett Had Not Expected the Proposal

Prewett told People she “had no idea” Troutt was about to propose. However, her family and friends knew, as they were coordinating with him to create the perfect proposal. “The Bachelor” star explained she was in Florida to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Troutt was supposed to go on the trip, but then seemingly couldn’t because he was sick. When the time for the proposal came, Prewett’s sisters, mother, and best friend guided her into changing into a white dress she had already chosen as the one she wanted to wear when she got engaged. “In that moment, I knew,” she noted.

“I have waited for this day my whole life. I am so excited that it’s finally here. He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait,” she detailed.

Fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans flooded the comments section of Prewett’s Instagram engagement announcement post to offer their congratulations.

“So beautiful CONGRATS you deserve it!!! So happy for you!” shared Sluss.

“MADIIIIIII —best news! Screaminggg— Congratulations baby!!!! You deserve the world,” exclaimed Natasha Parker, who was also on Weber’s season.

Victoria Fuller, another Weber contestant, commented, “My girls engaged & im sobbing ily my madi-girl. He’s a lucky man!”

Prewett told People she did not plan on having a long engagement, so “The Bachelor” fans can likely expect to see her wedding planning begin almost immediately.