Bachelor Alum Goes Public With 1st Relationship Since Ending Romance With Peter Weber

Madison Prewett found love – and there wasn’t a camera in sight. The runner-up-turned short-lived “winner” of Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” didn’t find lasting love on TV, but in real life, she met her match.

Prewett, who revealed that she was saving herself for marriage, ended things with Weber after she found out that he had been intimate with other women in the fantasy suites. The airline pilot ultimately chose Hannah Ann Sluss to be his wife, but during the live “After the Final Rose” update show, Weber and Sluss revealed that they had ended their engagement. The pilot also admitted to still having feelings for Prewett, but a retry at a relationship did not work out.

In an interview with Page Six, Weber said there were differences between him and Prewett that “probably weren’t going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish.”

“At the end of the day, it is what it is and it all happened the way that it was supposed to,” Prewett said in a separate interview.

Two years after her split from Weber, Prewett revealed that she is in her first serious relationship since “The Bachelor.”

Madi Prewett Went IG Official & Gushed About Her New Man

In a new photo shared on her Instagram page, Prewett posed with her new boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt. The ABC reality star wore a long white dress as her boyfriend posed with his arms wrapped around her. Other pics showed “The Bachelor” alum wearing a tan gown as she walked on the beach with her beau, as well as the two spending time together on a boat.

In the caption to her post, Prewett wrote that her boyfriend is “so full of passion and purpose and joy.” She also revealed that she has been secretly dating Troutt for months.

“The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure,” she wrote. “Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with.”

She also dished on her first date with Troutt in Dallas, where they nervously dined on quesadillas and ended the night with an hours-long drive. Prewett described Troutt as her “best friend.”

Troutt also shared pics on his Instagram page, writing, “Kinda got something I’ve been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison, crazy how fast 5 months has flown by? …I’m so glad I met you lil Madi Rose. Hand in hand. My ride or die. I’ve enjoyed every second of this ride.”

Fand and friends from Bachelor Nation reacted to Prewett’s happy news.

“THERE IT IS!” wrote fellow franchise alum Adam Gottschalk.

“So happy for you!” wrote Becca Tilley.

“We love some love! Congrats bby,” added pal Sydney Hightower.

Madi Prewett Told Fans to ‘Never Settle’

In an interview with E! News, Prewett revealed that after months of keeping her relationship on the down low, she felt it was time to introduce the world to her “amazing” man, whom she met via a mutual friend.

“He is passionate, inspiring, and really cute,” she told the outlet of Troutt. “I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me.”

The “Bachelor” alum revealed that she most admires her boyfriend’s “love for Jesus” and that their shared faith is one of the things that brought them together. Prewett also offered some words of wisdom for her fans who are looking for love.

“My advice would be never settle for less than God’s best,” she said. “Never settle for someone who doesn’t honor you and your standards. Never settle for someone who doesn’t respect your values. Never settle for someone who doesn’t celebrate your successes or doesn’t encourage you in your purpose and calling.”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Bachelor Winner Announces Pregnancy