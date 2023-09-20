‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Confirms Split: ‘It’s Really Awful’

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” initially seemed to end with several solid couples. Serene Russell and Brandon Jones got engaged while filming the finale, as did Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo. Unfortunately, neither of those couples went the distance.

In addition, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby fell for one another, although they did not get engaged. However, they did end filming as a couple. Maltby moved to Ohio, where Allio and his son lived, and for a while, their romance seemed solid.

Over the past couple of months, however, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans suspected things with Allio and Maltby had changed. As Life & Style detailed, signs of a split built up and seemed to signal the romance had ended.

For some time, neither reality television star addressed the speculation. In a recent podcast appearance, however, that finally changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Allio Confirmed His Relationship With Danielle Maltby Has Ended

Allio joined former “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick for the September 18 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. The two Bachelor Nation stars covered a lot of ground, and for the first time, Allio directly addressed the question regarding the status of his relationship with Maltby.

“I guess I’ll just come out with it, we’re not together anymore,” Allio confirmed. He added, “We both threw a lot into this relationship and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star did not share specifics regarding why the relationship ended. He did, however, add a bit more regarding the journey the two shared.

“You make your plan, you see your future, you start working towards it, and then, when things don’t work out, when you realize love is there, but you’re not necessarily compatible, you kind of mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned.”

Allio Said Maltby ‘Poured Everything’ Into Their Relationship

Allio also told Tartick, “It’s to no fault of hers and she poured everything into this. I’ve got so much admiration for her.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star acknowledged, “We’re still working through some things and trying to stay close, but [the] last couple [of] months [have] been really, really tough.”

So far, Maltby has not acknowledged Allio’s statements on Tartick’s podcast, nor has she made any statements of her own. Her Instagram page shows no trace of Allio, and she has done some traveling in recent weeks. At this point, it appears she remains based in Ohio.

Bachelor Nation fans had plenty to say online after Allio finally confirmed what many had already assumed.

“He sounds like he’s trying too hard to say the right things. Like dude, we know Dani tried everything. She moved to Ohio for you, and clearly she was trying to find her person. Its Michael who makes it all about himself or he uses his son as an excuse,” critiqued one Redditor on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“I feel for him, sorry. I feel for Danielle too, because she can clearly never live up to the shadow of a saintly deceased woman,” noted a separate Redditor.

“She strikes me as a ride or die for my man type. Which is fine if the man is worth riding for. She’s got a bad picker for sure,” suggested someone else.

“Danielle’s posts definitely shade [Michael]… She definitely got burned and I highly doubt she’s trying to ‘stay close’ with him. More spinning by this Bachelor wannabe,” another poster wrote.