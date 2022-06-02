Michelle Young Says Wedding Planning Is ‘in the Works’

“The Bachelorette” Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya during season 18 and the two got engaged during their final rose ceremony. Initially, the couple told “Bachelor Nation” fans that they planned to move in together quickly and wanted a short engagement. Their timeline has slowed since their finale aired, but it turns out Young has still been thinking through some significant wedding planning details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young Is Open to Wearing Multiple Gowns

During the May 24 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Young and former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin chatted about weddings. They mentioned JoJo Fletcher’s recent wedding to her final rose recipient, Jordan Rodgers, and suggested they might need to have Fletcher on to share all her best tips. Although fans did not know it at the time, Kufrin was seemingly secretly engaged to Thomas Jacobs already. Kufrin didn’t reveal the exciting engagement news until May 29, and she successfully kept it under wraps while recording this podcast episode a few days prior to her announcement.

One question Kufrin asked Young was whether the recent “Bachelorette” star would consider a major outfit change during her wedding. Fletcher showcased several gorgeous looks on her big day, and Kufrin seemed open to it at whatever point she gets married too. Young admitted, “I feel like it’s gonna be really hard to choose just one” wedding dress when she goes gown shopping. “What if I fall in love with two? So this is the perfect reason to get both,” Young said of the multiple outfit idea. Based on what “The Bachelorette” star said on the podcast, Young has not done any serious dress shopping yet.

A Wedding Location Remains Undetermined

Kufrin also asked Young if a wedding location had been pinned down yet. Both “Bachelorette” stars are originally from Minnesota, so Kufrin wondered if that’s where Young’s big day would take place. “Honestly, we’re really open to it, because we just have so many friends and family that’s all over,” Young noted. Olukoya considers Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada his hometown, although he currently lives in Austin, Texas. Given all that, it seems Minnesota could be a relatively central spot for the couple’s nuptials.

Young noted they would focus on choosing a location that would be easy for everybody to travel to and acknowledged it was all “still in the works.” At this point, it does not seem that Young and Olukoya have a specific timeline in mind for tying the knot. They have not moved in together yet, despite Olukoya’s early plans to move to Minnesota, and Young has suggested they will make some decisions on this front over the summer.

“The Bachelorette” fans have speculated Young and Olukoya may be closer to splitting than getting married. However, the couple seems to brush off any talk of a breakup on the way. In February, Olukoya told Us Weekly, “We’re trying to be as smart as possible.” Young added, “We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all of our options.” The couple’s dream wedding day isn’t planned yet, but Young and Olukoya have clearly been talking about what they plan to do when the time comes.