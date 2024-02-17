Former ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Goes Instagram-Official With New Girlfriend

A former winner of “The Bachelorette” has finally debuted his new girlfriend after months of keeping her under wraps. Nayte Olukoya got engaged to Michelle Young at the end of “The Bachelorette” season 18.

As People noted, the finale to Young and Olukoya’s season aired in December 2021. The two said they had lots of plans for a future together, but within a matter of months, all signs pointed to trouble in their relationship.

In June 2022, “The Bachelorette” stars ended their engagement.

Both Young and Olukoya started teasing new romances in recent months, and now they have both gone public with their partners. Young officially hard-launched her relationship with fellow Minnesotan Jack Leius in October 2023. Now, it was Olukoya’s turn.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte Olukoya Is Dating Allyssa Malony

Olukoya decided to hard-launch his romance on Valentine’s Day. In his Instagram post sharing his new girlfriend in full for the first time, he quipped, “She’s for sure going to hate half these pics. But me, I like ’em :).”

The former “Bachelorette” winner also quoted lyrics from the Teezo Touchdown song “Sweet” in the caption of his post.

“Honestly, you’re too good for me. Honestly, we’ll last about a week,” Olukoya quoted. He added, “Honestly, my life is sour. But when I’m with you everything’s sweeeeeeeeeeeet. 🫶🏽🎶”

The post included 10 photos of Olukoya’s new lady. He did tag her Instagram page in the first picture, revealing her name is Allyssa Malony.

A profile done by Canvas Rebel notes that Malony started her own marketing and social media management agency she named Assylla Media LLC. Links from her Instagram page also tout that she is a “UGC Creator” with ties to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as Los Angeles, California.

Forbes indicates that a UGC Creator refers to “content creators [who] get paid by a brand for creating user-generated content (UGC) such as reviews and recommendations about a product or service in a short-form video.”

Bachelor Nation Responded to Olukoya’s Reveal With Plenty of Excitement

“The Bachelorette” star also shared a screenshot of his post in his Instagram Stories and included a fun tidbit. “When I found out she’s 30% Nigerian, I knew it was a wrap,” he wrote.

Olukoya received a lot of Bachelor Nation love on his post. Naturally, a handful of his “Bachelorette” friends raved over the reveal.

Pal Rodney Mathews commented, “MY PEOPLE!!! LOVE YALL!!! YESSIR!!! WE MADE IT!!! 🙌🏽👏🏽❤️”

Justin Glaze added, “okay okay OKAY NOW!!!! 🥹🙌🏽”

“Aww. She’s beautiful and it looks like you’ve made lots of memories together already. So happy to see,” wrote a supporter of Olukoya’s.

Several of Olukoya’s followers pointed out that his dog, Percy, seems to be a big fan of Malony’s already. Quite a few of the comments suggested that those who know Olukoya have known about his romance with Malony for quite some time and are glad to see them finally go Instagram official.

Another comment read, “You not only look great together, y’all also look happy together. ❤”

“Michelle and Nayte both deserve happiness. Glad they found it ❤️ Nayte’s gf tho 🥵🔥,” someone wrote in response to the reveal on “The Bachelor” subreddit.