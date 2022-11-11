Rodney Mathews Reflects on ‘Difficult’ ‘BiP’ Experience & Fans Rally for ‘Bachelor’ Gig

During the last couple of episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise,” viewers watched as Rodney Mathews had his heart broken by Eliza Isichei. While Mathews thought he was building a solid relationship with Isichei, she decided her blossoming romance with Justin Glaze was her priority. Drama ensued, and the tears were flowing after Mathews decided to head home. After his departure, he took to social media to reflect on his experience. “Bachelor Nation” fans immediately shared their enthusiasm for the idea of making Mathews a “Bachelor” lead in the future.

Mathews Insisted He Had ‘No Regrets’

On November 8, Mathews shared a handful of photos on his Instagram page. The snapshots were from the recent filming of the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion show, and he appeared to be all smiles. He jokingly started his caption with the title “Paradise High Reunion,” and added a crab emoji. “This season was a roller coaster for me. First and foremost I have to give a special shoutout to my cast, who were some of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Mathews shared.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted the cast now has become a family and shares a “crazy bond.” At the same time, “Watching and reliving this has been difficult for multiple reasons,” he added. While he insisted he has “no regrets,” Mathews also detailed, “Moving forward, I never want to let anything or anybody take the life out of me or deplete my energy.” Several of Mathew’s “Bachelor Nation” pals commented on his Instagram post to show their support.

“#rodney4bachelor,” wrote Mike Johnson, who has had “Bachelor” fans rally for him to have that same opportunity.

“Agree! Along w/ you Mike, there has [never] been a more obvious choice #rodneyforbachelor,” added Bryan Abasolo.

“America’s Bachelor and forever class President. You are the brightest, kindest light my friend,” gushed Danielle Maltby.

Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Clayton Echard, Victoria Fuller, and Nayte Olukoya all commented on the post, as did Johnny DePhillipo, Brandon Jones, and several additional ladies from the season 8 “Bachelor in Paradise” cast.

Fans Flooded Mathews’ Post With Love & Encouragement

“Bachelor Nation” personalities were not the only ones eager to hype Mathews back up. Fans flooded his comments section with encouragement, and there were multiple “Rodney for Bachelor” notes from fans too.

“The Bachelor Franchise needs to make Rodney the next bachelor. Everyone loves Rodney!! Ratings would be so high. @rodneymathews02 is freakin hot and what a beautiful soul!!” declared one fan.

“This was the first time I felt someone’s heart through the screen. I cried with you friend. YOU WILL FIND YOUR PERFECT PERSON!” another fan detailed.

“Omgee yessss he needs to be the bachelor I love him he is the sweetest and needs to find someone who adores him he broke my heart so classy through the pain much better human than I would have been,” someone else shared.

As much as “Bachelor in Paradise” fans may want to see Mathews handing out roses as “The Bachelor,” the timing of making it happen doesn’t work well. Zach Shallcross is the next “Bachelor” lead, and his season is filming now. His season will premiere in late January, and typically, the network only does one “Bachelor” season a year. The support Mathews received on his Instagram post, however, shows that even if he never becomes “The Bachelor,” he has tons of people rooting for him to find lasting love.