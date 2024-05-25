Sean Lowe Admits, ‘I Get It Wrong a Lot’ in 10-Year Marriage to Catherine Giudici

“The Bachelor” stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici remain the only couple from the “OG” show to get married after getting engaged at their season’s final rose ceremony. The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and he opened up about what it’s taken to make their marriage last.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe Admitted Making Marriage Last Takes a Lot of Work

On May 19, E! News shared thoughts from Lowe on maintaining a successful marriage. “The Bachelor” star noted, “Anyone who’s been married knows it takes work.”

Lowe noted he and Giudici are committed to “just trying to be the best spouse that we can possibly be.” Even with that commitment, Lowe admitted, “I get it wrong a lot, believe me.”

Luckily, “The Bachelor” added, “We’re both really good at forgiving each other and forgiving quickly.”

He shared, “I’m very thankful that I have a wife that’s like, ‘Hey, Babe, I know you’ve got a good heart. You didn’t mean to hurt my feelings, but you did. But I forgive you. Let’s move on.”

After filming their season of “The Bachelor” in 2012, and getting engaged, Lowe admits, “We went through a lot of stuff.”

Before getting engaged, Lowe lived in Texas, and Giudici lived in Seattle, Washington. He did “Dancing with the Stars” shortly after “The Bachelor” and Giudici left Seattle to be by his side in Los Angeles.

After “Dancing with the Stars” ended, Giudici moved to Texas. Lowe notes during that time the couple faced, “a lot of growing pains and just learning how to communicate to one another, what our love languages are, learning how to get in disagreements in healthy ways.”

“It’s a lot for any relationship, but especially in those circumstances,” he pointed out.

Lowe Believes Making Marriage Work Is ‘Just About Committing’

Giudici and Lowe wed in a televised ceremony in January 2014. To celebrate a decade of marriage, “The Bachelor” stars took a belated adults-only trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Unlike most couples from Bachelor Nation, Lowe and Giudici made it down the aisle. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. married their runner-ups, and several more recent “Bachelor” couples are still together.

However, for now, Lowe and Giudici are the only couple who were together at “The Bachelor” final rose ceremony and went on to get married.

Lowe acknowledged, “‘The Bachelor’ is great at making you feel all of these emotions, and you’re riding high on love, and you’re gonna have these feelings for the rest of your life.”

He continued, “But once you get into the real world, some days you don’t feel all the love that you had when you got down on one knee.”

How do Giudici and Lowe ensure they continue to feel that love for one another? “For us, it’s just about committing. And part of that is trying to be the best partner you can for your spouse.”

A handful of “Bachelor” fans gushed over what Lowe had to say.

“It’s lasting because he actually picked her and didn’t let the show influence who he should pick. They tune out all the haters. Beautiful family,” one fan shared on Instagram.

“Wow! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years already! Awesome! Happy Anniversary,” another fan commented.

“Best bachelor of all time,” someone else raved.