Spoiler: When Does Tayshia Adams Take Over as Bachelorette?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM SEASON 16 OF THE BACHELORETTE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

Clare Crawley leaving The Bachelorette isn’t much of a secret at this point, but when her departure will be televised is something ABC has tried hard not to reveal.

Reports in July indicated that Tayshia Adams, a finalist on season 23 of The Bachelor, stepped in as The Bachelorette lead after Crawley left the show prematurely. Multiple outlets have reported that Crawley is currently engaged to contestant Dale Moss and left early because she knew extraordinarily fast that he was her choice.

Adams came in to save the remainder of the season, although ABC hasn’t acknowledged as much or hinted at that at all in the first two episodes of the show.

Clare Crawley Is Expected to Leave in Episode 5

In July, Life & Style Magazine reported Crawley’s abrupt departure from the show happened just 12 days into filming of her season. Spoilers expert Reality Steve says that left time for Crawley to participate in only three rose ceremonies.

The first ceremony came in the season premiere at the conclusion of the introductory cocktail party. The second is expected to happen early in the third episode after the second episode ended with the next cocktail party. After that, the timeline gets a little blurry.

According to a recent report from Reality Steve, “we’re definitely looking at Clare being on the show for 5 episodes.”

That means Tayshia Adams’ time in the spotlight will begin on either episode five immediately following the departure of Crawley, or at the beginning of episode six.

Will Tayshia Adams Pick From Clare Crawley’s Leftovers?

In the first two episodes of the show, Crawley eliminated nine of the 31 men vying for her heart. According to Reality Steve, 16 men were left when Adams took over, although he was wrong in his report that Tyler Cottrill would still be around after three rose ceremonies.

Reality Steve also says a handful of contestants who hadn’t previously appeared on the show were brought in as additions to the cast, giving Adams a group of 20 men to sort through.

The last 12 seasons of The Bachelorette have had 11 to 13 episodes each (the most recent season with Hannah Brown was 13 episodes). So that likely leaves eight episodes for Adams to whittle down her 20 suitors, a pretty reasonable timeline that won’t be too rushed.

For now, we’ll have to wait a few more episodes until the Clare and Dale love story reaches its television conclusion.

