Tayshia Adams’ Dad Warns Her About Huge Mistake on ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams made it clear on The Bachelorette that she is looking for a “grown-ass man.” Yet, Bachelor Nation is left wondering if she found one after her father’s warning in this season’s teaser.

“Why him? There’s something wrong with this guy,” her father, Desmond, said. “As your father, it’s my job to protect you from making possibly the biggest mistake of your life.”

Desmond has been known to be protective of his daughter, being wary to give permission for former Bachelor Colton Underwood to propose on his season. His opinion matters to Adams, who has made it clear she is close with her family. Now, longtime franchise host Chris Harrison is weighing in on Desmond’s warning.

“I will just say this – amazing people. Her dad definitely was not shy about expressing his opinion on his daughter in those relationships,” Harrison teased while speaking with US Weekly. “And look, I get it. I am a father of a daughter and I will be the same way. Probably won’t be on camera, but I will be the same way.”

Stop reading if you do not want SPOILERS on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Adams’ Father Is Likely Speaking About Her Final Two

The families of Bachelor Nation leads typically meet the final two contestants of a season. While this season has been far from typical, filmed entirely at the La Quinta Resort and Club amid coronavirus travel restrictions, it is likely going to follow that timeline.

Should that be the case, Desmond will meet Ben Smith and Zac Clark. Smith and Clark were previously reported by Reality Steve to be her final two.

What could spark such a comment has yet to be seen, but Smith is an Army veteran-turned-personal trainer based in California. Clark is a recovering addict based on the East Coast where he runs a sober living facility in New York City.

Fans will have to watch to see if Adam heeds the warnings of her dad and how that plays into her final decision making. As Reality Steve has already reported, Clark receives her final rose, but the two do not leave engaged.

Adams’ Father Is Cautious After Her Divorce

During Hometown Dates on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Desmond made no secret of his reticence to see her rush a relationship after her divorce. He warned about “microwaving” a relationship.

“We want to make sure that Tayshia doesn’t get back into that position seeing how much she got hurt. That was tough to take,” he said before meeting Underwood. At the time, Adam’s brother Des referred to her dad as “super skeptical.”

Adams has been open about being divorced, previously being married to Josh Bourelle. Bourelle was her first boyfriend and they split after six years together in 2017. During her first one-on-one date of the season, Adams admitted to Brendan Morais there was infidelity on Bourelle’s part.

Adams’ search for love continues tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

