‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Premiere Spoilers

After coronavirus forced a delay in production, Season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley will finally premiere on Tuesday, October 13. At age 39, Clare is the oldest woman to star as the reality series lead, and based on spoilers leaked from production, she also wins the title of delivering the most dramatic season ever.

WARNING: Stop reading if you DO NOT want to know any SPOILERS from Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Clare Meets All of Her 31 Suitors During the Premiere



As per tradition, Clare will meet all of her potential suitors on Tuesday night. The following 31 men will step out of a stretch limo and introduce themselves to the woman who could possibly become their future wife:

Joe Park

Jordan Chapman

Jordan Manier

Kenny Braasch

Mike Tobin

Page Pressley

Riley Christian

Robby Stahl

Tyler Cottrill

Tyler Smith

Uzoma Nwachukwu

Yosef Aborady

Zac Clark

Zach Jackson

AJ Yalawan

Ben Smith

Bennett Jordan

Blake Monar

Blake Moynes

Brandon Goss

Brendan Morais

Chasen Nick

Chris Conran

Dale Moss

Demar Jackson

Ed Waisbrot

Garin Flowers

Ivan Hall

Jason Foster

Jay Smith

Jeremy Higgins

Clare Sends 7 Men Home on the First Night

The hairstylist who was the runner-up during Season 18 of The Bachelor starring Juan Pablo, does not waste time weeding out her suitors. The following men do not receive a rose during the premiere episode, according to Reality Steve:

AJ Yalawan

Chris Conran

Jeremy Higgins

Jordan Manier

Mike Tobin

Page Pressley

Robby Stahl

Insiders Report Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Less Than 2 Weeks Into Filming

Dozens of articles were published over the summer detailing how 31-year-old Dale Moss captures capture’s Clare’s heart in a record amount of time during Season 16 of The Bachelorette. If falling in love and getting engaged after two months seemed fast for viewers, these two allegedly fall in love in two weeks, which is why Clare allegedly ends her cycle prematurely, and Tayshia Adams comes in to replace her mid-season.

According to Life & Style, Crawley didn’t leave the show on bad terms. Sources told the celebrity news outlet that Clare left the show after quickly falling in love with Dale and that the two are already engaged.

If these reports are true, that means Dale asked Crare to marry him a mere 12 days after production started, which is fast even for Bachelor Nation standards. Therefore, fans are speculating that Crawley and Moss were in contact before filming started. And due to the forced delay caused by COVID-19, that scenario is entirely plausible.

None of the Men Eliminated By Clare Return to Compete for Tayshia’s Heart

The men who do not get a rose from Clare during the premiere, or any episode thereafter, do not return to find love with Tayshia, according to Reality Steve. The blogger notes that “at least four men” were originally flown in for production that stayed for Tayshia’s cycle, suitors who were never introduced to Clare.

Based on this information, it appears that production knew before Clare’s season started filming that at some point they planned to bring Tayshia in as The Bachelorette replacement. Producers flew in Tayshia in just 9 days after filming started, which was four days before Clare allegedly quit to run off with Dale.

The four known men production saved in quarantine to meet Tayshia were Spencer Robinson, who receives Tayshia’s First Impression rose, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos, and Noah Erb.

