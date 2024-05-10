‘Bachelor’ Star Addresses Breakup: ‘Some Moments Are Meant to Be Private’

After initially staying silent about the split, “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelor” star Victoria Fuller has acknowledged her breakup with Greg Grippo.

Rumors about the couple’s status swirled among franchise fans for a while before any solid information emerged. On April 17, an insider confirmed to Page Six that Fuller and Grippo had gone their separate ways.

Not long after the unnamed source confirmed what many Bachelor Nation fans suspected, Grippo acknowledged the breakup. He spoke about the split briefly during the April 22 episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. Now, Fuller has acknowledged the split, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Victoria Fuller Is Trying to Grieve the Split Privately

On May 9, Fuller shared a brief statement about the split in an Instagram Story. She began, “hi. not really sure where to start here but i haven’t felt up to talking [about] my break up to put it bluntly.”

Fuller continued, “breakups are never easy and especially so publicly. i absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also wrote, “we are all going through something so just a reminder to be kind. everyone handles breakups differently, im (sic) choosing to process mine in peace.”

She also thanked those who have been supportive and reached out to her. Fuller’s statement ended with her noting, “i wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us.”

Neither Fuller nor Grippo Said Anything Negative About Each Other

Because Fuller posted her statement in an Instagram Story, rather than a standard post, comments were not publicly visible. Bachelor Nation fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts instead.

“I’ve never been a fan of hers but I agree, even people living in the public eye are still experiencing real and private emotions when it comes to something like this. And they should be given space to do so,” one fan shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“A measured take from [Victoria Fuller], respect,” commented another Redditor.

Someone else suggested that Fuller “seemed to really want to settle down, find a partner and make the babies as she once said so I feel her pain to have that just be gone; especially since she was calling him her soulmate.”

“They lasted longer than expected and have given nothing to their haters in this breakup so props to them,” another comment read.

Grippo didn’t include any snark or negativity when he acknowledged the split with Fuller either. “It’s sad to be honest with you. It’s really sad,” he admitted.

“I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything. Yeah we definitely ended things,” he added.

The former “Bachelorette” star also shared, “She’s amazing and I know she’ll continue to do amazing things.”

“I actually feel like they were pretty good together. I never saw them as endgame but I think they were probably more serious than we were all thinking,” read a comment from a different Redditor after Fuller’s statement was posted.