‘Bachelorette’ Star Goes Public With New Girlfriend

After months of rumors, former “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick has finally publicly confirmed he is in a new romantic relationship.

Tartick was initially on Becca Kufrin’s “The Bachelorette” season and later became involved off-camera with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Tartick and Bristowe dated for several years and were engaged, but announced their split in August 2023.

Bristowe was the first to be rumored to move on to a new romantic interest. She was said to be dating Zac Clark, the former fiance of “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams.

Although Clark and Bristowe were spotted together more than once, they never went public. It is unknown whether or not they are still involved.

Tartick started to be spotted with TikTok star Kat Stickler. In recent weeks, rumors the two were dating escalated. Now, they have gone public with their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason Tartick & Kat Stickler Hit the Red Carpet for an F1 Party

On May 5, Us Weekly shared the latest on Tartick and Stickler’s romance. The media outlet shared that the couple appeared together on the red carpet at an F1 Grand Prix party.

The appearance happened at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party in Miami, Florida. The event took place on Saturday, May 4.

According to Us Weekly, the pair “cuddled for the camera.” Tartick “wrapped his arms around Stickler’s waist” while they posed for cameras.

Both Stickler and Tartick shared Instagram Stories filled with highlights of their time at the F1 event. However, neither of them appeared in the other’s posts.

On April 28, Us Weekly shared that sources revealed Tartick and Stickler were together at the Stagecoach music festival and looked “really cute.” They were also spotted kissing.

The couple spent a fair amount of time with “The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and his fiancee, Kelsey Anderson, according to social media posts.

Again, however, Stickler and Tartick were careful to edit what they shared so they did not pop up in one another’s posts.

In addition, on May 1, TMZ shared photos showing Tartick dining at a restaurant with Stickler and her daughter. The trio dined with several others at Meat Market in Tampa, Florida, where Stickler lives.

Tartick & Stickler’s Pairing Generates Plenty of Bachelor Nation Buzz

Bachelor Nation seems intrigued by Tartick and Stickler’s romance, but not everybody is excited to see more of them together.

“They’re cute and I’m here for it sorry not sorry,” one fan admitted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Her smile is adorable. She seems fun and light so like the opposite of [Kaitlyn Bristowe],” suggested another Redditor.

A critic commented, “this is like the perfect match. both of them are insufferable, overly contrived, very politician-voice/smile, and overall incapable of being authentic (at least with the public). its perfect!”

“[I don’t know] why they feel so uncomfy for me don’t bother coming for me I’m already coming for myself 😂 I think they both just seem so desperate for fame maybe. I think Kat is beautiful though and this outfit is hot,” added a different Redditor.

A separate Redditor countered, “I think Kat is hilarious, charming, and obviously his type, they make sense to me. I like them and I’m rooting for them.”