Did Kristin Cavallari Send a Valentine to Jay Cutler?

Kristin Cavallari confused her followers once again, but this time it was with a super sweet social media post.

On her Instagram story, the Uncommon James founder shared a cryptic Valentine’s Day note to a love interest with the initial “J” – and some fans thought it was meant for her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

While the longtime couple split last April after 10 years together, Kristin and Jay have been making headlines for their recent chummy viral photo in which declared their bond with a message that said, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

So what’s up with the Very Cavallari star’s new note meant for a mystery J?

Kristin’s New Valentine’s Day Message Was Addressed to a J, But it Appears It Wasn’t Jay C Based on a Response She Received From Another Guy

In a post touting her Uncommon James Valentines Shop, Kristin shared a fill-in-the-blank style note on pink “paper” on her story.

“Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year. I want Tequila, A Beach and Sweet Rose candle at Uncommon James. xoxo, KC.” she wrote.

The note also added, “PS. T minus 12 days. You’ve got this.”

Fans zeroed in on the “J,” with some hoping the message was to the former Chicago Bear squarterback she was married to for seven years. But there wasn’t a return message on her friendly ex’s story.

Instead, Kristin’s rumored boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye, shared a sweetly similar message on his IG Story.

“Dear K,” Dye’s message read. “You can skip the Distance this year. I want Drinks, Dancing, and You from Uncommon James. xoxo, Jeffy.”

The Valentine’s Day Messages Seems to Confirm That Kristin & Jeff Are a Thing After Months of Rumors

Kristin and Jeff have been linked together since October, but they have yet to go Instagram official as a couple.

Since her split from her husband, Kristin has been seen in Chicago, Nashville, and in PDA photos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Jeff. In October, an insider told E! News that the two celebs were “casually dating.”

They still haven’t put any kind of a label on their relationship, but Kristin and Jeff did casually exchange “I love yous” when signing off from a surprising Instagram Live last month. During the flirty exchange, the former Laguna Beach star also referred to Dye as “Jeffy.”

An insider recently told Us Weekly that Kristin and Jay’s romance is “super hot and fiery.”

“They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her,” the source told the outlet. “[Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

As for fans who are still hoping that KC and JC will reconcile, it appears their unbreakable bond comes only because they share three children together. An insider recently told E! News that the exes are strictly friends.

“They are friends and they are single,” the source said. “They will always have each other’s back.”

