VIDEO: Team Blake Shelton Gives Fans a Birthday Glimpse Inside His Mind

June 18, 2022 is not only the day before Juneteenth and Father’s Day. It is also “The Voice” coach and country music star, Blake Shelton’s, 46th birthday.

To help his fans celebrate, “Team BS” posted a zany video on Instagram. It opens with a voiceover from what sounds like Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, asking the question “Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head?”

The instrumental version of The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” starts playing, followed by a frantic montage of Shelton in a variety of funny scenes from music videos and real life.

Apparently, there is a lot going on inside of Blake Shelton’s head. The post is captioned with “All BS, all the time 😂 … Happy birthday, Blake!!! -Team BS”

WATCH Blake Shelton’s Quirky Birthday Video

Instagram followers were excited about the free peek inside the mind of the eight-time winning “Voice” coach, and were eager to wish him well on his big day. One fan posted, “Omg!! His humor is what makes him so great!! Happy birthday Blake!” Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday to the SEXIEST MAN ALIVE,Blake Shelton hope you have the happiest birthday ever.”

One Shelton fan expressed, “HBD Blake! You are a bright and damn funny light in this world! 🎂” Someone else wrote, “You da man BS! Keep doing your thing!!!” A back-handed compliment came from another user, who posted, “Happy Birthday to my second Favorite 🥳of course George Strait is my first❤️but you’re right up there ❤️❤️enjoy your Day.”

Shelton Has Been a Busy Cowboy This Year

Never one to slow down, Shelton is not even taking the night off for his birthday. He is playing on the main stage at the Country Music Festival (CMF) in Sonoma County, California. The CMF is described on the website as “Northern California’s biggest country music festival and Sonoma County’s biggest party.”

Shelton has been playing all over the country, including making a guest appearance at his wife’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl on June 3. Shelton and Stefani wowed the crowd with their duet of “Nobody but You,” backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. As Music Mayhem magazine, describes, “Stefani…and Shelton lovingly stared into each other’s eyes while performing the tune before sharing a hug and kiss as their joint performance came to an end.”

Shelton also had a great time this year acting as the official Grand Marshal at the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 22, and the Indy 500 on May 29.

The “God’s Country” singer has also been busy working on a new TV show with “The Voice” host Carson Daly, called “Barmageddon.” The show is set to air on the USA network, and will take place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Shelton posted on Instagram on May 5, “I created a world where life is simple. Good friends hang, drink, play ridiculous bar games & simply have FUN again. You’re all invited to Blake’s bar.” So, even if you missed the birthday party, you can still celebrate at Ole Red.

Shelton and Stefani will both be returning as coaches on “The Voice” on NBC this fall.