How Much Do You Know About Blake Shelton?: ‘The Voice’ Trivia Quiz #2 [Exclusive]

Most people know that Blake Shelton is a country music superstar who met his wife, Gwen Stefani, on “The Voice.” But what else do you know about Blake? Here’s a little trivia quiz to find out.

What was Blake Shelton’s second studio album called? The Wisher The Dreamer The Visionary The Realist

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

Where was Blake Shelton born? Centerville, Tennessee Austin, Texas Ada, Oklahoma Flagstaff, Arizona

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

How many times has Blake Shelton won “The Voice” as a coach? one three six eight

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

What was the name of Shelton’s beloved pet turkey that passed away in 2003? Ronald Turkey Gumshoe Dude

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

Who will co-star with Shelton in his upcoming new show “Barmageddon?” Carson Daly Jimmy Kimmel Adam Levine Snoop Dogg

(SCROLL DOWN for the answer and more information)

ANSWER 1: The answer to question one is b. “The Dreamer.” The certified gold record was released on the Warner Bros. label in 2003, and made it to number two on Billboard’s U.S. Top Country Album chart. The most successful song from the album was “The Baby,” which was “based on the true story of Michael White and the relationship he had with his mother,” Shelton told CMT in 2003. Other singles released from “The Dreamer” include “Heavy Liftin’” and “Playboys of the Southwestern World.”

ANSWER 2: The answer to question two is c. Ada, Oklahoma. Ada is located in the Sooner State’s Pontotoc County. He was born on June 18th in 1976 as Blake Tollison Shelton. According to TheFamousPeople, his mother, Dorothy, owned a beauty salon and his father, Richard, was a used car salesman.

The Charm Started Early

ANSWER 3: The answer to question three is d. eight. His first win occurred in season two with Jermaine Paul. Cassadee Pope was Shelton’s second winner, in season three. She is one of his most successful mentees, having been nominated for a Grammy for her duet, “Think of You,” with Chris Young, in 2016. Shelton’s third winning contestant was Danielle Bradbery in season four, who is also a successful country artist. Shelton won again in season seven with Craig Wayne Boyd, and then again in season 11 with Sundance Head. Chloe Kohanski took home the prize in season 13 and Todd Tilghman brought team Shelton a win in season 18. Shelton’s most recent winner was Cam Anthony, in season 20. As Shelton is always quick to point out when trying to recruit contestants for his team, he has won more times than any other Voice coach in the show’s history.

ANSWER 4: The answer to question four is b. Turkey. Shelton relayed to CMT, that he wanted to bring Turkey to his next awards show “because I feel a responsibility to my pet turkey, Turkey, to expose him to some different things in the world. Up until this point, he’s been to Arkansas one time. He has been to Oklahoma, which is where he was born, and now he lives in Tennessee. So, I feel like, without me, he doesn’t get to do things, and I feel a responsibility to show him the world.”

ANSWER 5: The answer to question five is a. Carson Daly. “Barmageddon” is a show about bar games in which celebrities will compete in events like Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”). It takes place in Shelton’s bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, and will air on the USA Network.

An “Open Invitation” for Shelton’s Artists (and a Game Show Set?)