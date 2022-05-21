Blake Shelton Named Grand Marshal for NASCAR All-Star Race

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 “The Voice” Coach Blake Shelton will be taking the Texas Motor Speedway by storm at the 38th annual NASCAR All-Star Race.

According to the official announcement on the Texas Motor Speedway website, first, Shelton will be performing his country music set list live on stage at 5:30 p.m.

After the concert, he’ll change hats and start emceeing alongside NASCAR on FOX analyst Clint Bowyer.

Last, but not least, Shelton will take over as Grand Marshal, “and deliver the famous command to the NASCAR All-Star field for the drivers to start their engines.” This is the second time the 125-lap race has taken place at Texas Motor Speedway, and the first time Shelton has been a part of the festivities.

Shelton Will Perform an Hour-Long Pre-Race Concert

Big weekend ahead in Texas for @NASCAR's All-Star Race! This Sunday, don't miss Grand Marshal Blake talking with @ClintBowyer before the race on @FS1! -Team BS pic.twitter.com/pK4H5CuT91 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 20, 2022

Fort Worth Culture Map reports, “Shelton is expected to perform an hour of his biggest hits, including some from his latest album, the deluxe version of Body Language — which features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, ‘Happy Anywhere,’ featuring wife Gwen Stefani.” Stefani is not scheduled to be part of the show, but hopeful fans are crossing their fingers that she’ll make a surprise appearance.

As an eight-time winning coach on “The Voice” Shelton is used to competition. Texas Motor Speedway general manager Rob Ramage thinks Shelton is the perfect fit to entertain the fans as a musician and as Grand Marshal. According to Speedway Digest, Ramage stated, “It only makes sense to have next-level talent like Blake Shelton perform for this festival of fun and part of one of the crown jewels of motorsports racing, the NASCAR All-Star Race.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race “will be the ‘marquee event’ of a race weekend featuring all three of NASCAR’s premier series,” according to Fort Worth Culture Map. “Preceding the Sunday race will be the SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Friday, May 20, at 7:30 pm) and the Texas 250 Xfinity Series race (Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 pm). Both will be televised live on FS1 and aired locally on 95.9 The Ranch”.

Fans of both Shelton and NASCAR are excited for the event. One fan tweeted, “There’s nothing Blake can’t do. Hope he has a great time!” Another fan hopes to meet Shelton at the race: “I’ll be in section 128! Come see me.”

An enthusiastic Instagram follower posted, Can’t wait!…should be quite a ride! They should hire you in the booth for the rest of the season.” Another Instagram post read, “We’ll see ya Sunday Blake! Husbands birthday present….and a present for me too :)”

Blake Won’t Be the Only Star at the Race

There’s a reason it’s called the All-Star Race. Dignitaries for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race also include:

Honorary Starter: Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Official Pace Car Driver: Former Dallas Stars all-star goaltender Marty Turco.

Starting Line-Up Emcees: Country music superstar Blake Shelton, NASCAR on FOX analyst and former Cup Series star Clint Bowyer.

National Anthem: Country music artist RaeLynn.

The Open Grand Marshal: National Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams.

God Bless America for The Open: Sarah Hobbs.

Honorary Race Officials: country-folk-Americana music artists Flatland Cavalry; The Day After Tomorrow actor Austin Nichols; American professional skateboarder Alana Smith.

More information can be obtained from the Texas Motor Speedway website