Here’s When Blake Shelton’s Final Episode as a ‘Voice’ Coach Will Air

The final episode with Blake Shelton in his red coach’s chair on “The Voice” is approaching. The country star announced ahead of season 23 that this would be his final run on the show after debuting during the inaugural season.

Shelton has taken nine singers to victory on “The Voice.” He enters the season 23 finale with the best chance among any of the three other judges to take home the win as he is the only one with two performers left. NOIVAS and Grace West earned spots in the Top 5 during the live semifinals on May 15. Niall Horan will send Gina Miles, Chance The Rapper has Sorelle, and Kelly Clarkson is left with D. Smooth.

When Will Blake Shelton’s Final ‘Voice’ Episode as a Judge Air?

With the semifinals in the rearview mirror, all that’s left for “The Voice” is its two-night finale. Season 23 will see the Top 5 give their final performances on May 22. Each singer will take on a ballad and an uptempo song for their last two times on stage. Afterward, fans can vote just as they did in the semifinals, which can be done on the show’s official app and on NBC’s website.

The results of night one will be revealed in the season 23 finale, which will mark Shelton’s final time on the show as a coach. The episode will air on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

There will be a star-studded send-off in Shelton’s honor during the last episode. Two of the original coaches alongside Shelton will be returning to perform in Adam Levine and CeeLo Green. Other former coaches set to appear include Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Hudson. John Legend, who will be back as a coach on season 24, will also appear.

Blake Shelton is ‘Excited’ in His Final ‘Voice’ Team

Shelton will see the two singers he went into the semifinals both advancing to the finale. Ahead of the season’s first live episode on May 15, the “God’s Country” singer shared on an Instagram reel that he believes he has a chance at picking up his 10th win on the show with one of his final two performers.

“I couldn’t be happier with my team, NOIVAS and Grace,” he said in the clip. “This is literally going out with my dream chance. I’m excited. I really do think we have a shot at winning this thing.”

West has been on Team Blake since the beginning. She was the final person to join his team after the Blinds where she gave her take on Pam Tillis’ “Maybe It Was Memphis” in the March 21 episode. NOIVAS began his journey on Team Chance before Shelton used a steal on him in the Battles episode on April 4 after he performed “Jealous Guy.”

Shelton has seen nine of his past singers win their season. In those seasons, he also was the coach of the runner-up three times. Shelton’s first victory came in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, which began a run of three straight seasons with a winner in season 3’s Cassadee Pope and season 4’s Danielle Bradbery. His most recent win came in season 22 with Bryce Leatherwood.