‘The Voice’ Semifinals Results: Who Made the Top 5

The first live episode of “The Voice” season 21 brought with it the Top 8 competing for a spot in the two-night finale. Each coach entered the evening with two singers on their team.

The Top 8 tackled one song over the two-hour episode. Voters had a five-minute window that occurred after the last performance of the round to cast a vote either on the official “Voice” app or on the NBC website.

The Top 5 Results for ‘The Voice’ Season 23

After the votes were collected, host Carson Daly had the honor of revealing who would be making it to the finale. The Top 8 were welcomed onto the stage in anticipation of the names being read off. Daly asked a quick question to Sorelle and D. Smooth before going into the results.

Team Blake’s Grace West was the first one to have her name read. Blake Shelton was blown away with her take on Tammy Wynette’s “Til I Can Make It On My Own.” He pointed out that no one has ever performed that on the show but that “there’s a reason” she did, “You are absolutely the real deal.”

D. Smooth got Team Kelly on the board as the second person to move through. He took on “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. Shelton called it “an incredible showcase” and even added that “you’ve gotta go to the finale.”

First-year coach Niall Horan, who also performed “Meltdown” during the episode, advanced Gina Miles, who sang “All I Want” by Kodaline. Chance said he was “blown away” with their effort while Horan was “proud” of what she accomplished.

Fellow first-time coach Chance The Rapper sent Sorelle through after harmonizing to Alicia Keys’ “Fallin.”

“I’m blown away,” Chance said of the sister trio. “That was just crazy. I love that y’all keep that same confidence whether we’re live or at rehersals… amazing performance.”

All four coaches had one person on their respective team advanced heading into the fifth and final spot. That was where Daly announced Team Blake would have the honors of sending both performers through. NOIVAS belted out to Adele’s “Skyfall” in the live episode.

After giving him a standing ovation, Shelton was ear-to-ear smiling, “It’s always incredible. That’s why everybody loves you.”

The three singers who didn’t advance were Team Kelly’s Holly Brand (“Rumor Has It“), Team Chance’s Ray Uriel (“Can You Stand The Rain“), and Team Niall’s Ryley Tate Wilson (“Vienna“).

The Two-Part Finale of ‘The Voice’ Will Begin May 22

The five singers who advanced to the next round will return to the stage on May 22 to kick off the two-night season 23 finale.

This will also mark the beginning of the final week on “The Voice” for Shelton. He announced ahead of this season that this would be his final one. He has led nine performers to win during his tenure.

Before the May 15 episode, “The Voice” announced its new set of judges for season 24 which will kick off in the fall. Reba McEntire will be debuting as a judge after serving as a Mega Mentor this season. Horan will be returning for his second stint while familiar faces in Gwen Stefani and John Legend will be back.