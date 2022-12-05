Blake Shelton Reveals Who He Wants to Replace Him on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton announced his upcoming exit from “The Voice” when season 23’s coaches were officially revealed. Now, Shelton has decided who should take over for him on the show.

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!,” Shelton tweeted on December 2, 2022.

Fans were quick to respond with their agreement about McCoy taking over for Shelton.

McCoy Thinks It’s ‘Cool’ To Be Endorsed by Shelton

How Cool is This????!!!!! https://t.co/Q8pUik9s9f — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) December 3, 2022

McCoy took to social media after Shelton’s post to write, “How cool is this?”

McCoy is a 64-year-old country artist who has released 10 albums throughout his career. The “Wink” since went platinum-certified with his album “No Doubt About It.”

Shelton is moving on to new things now that he’s leaving “The Voice,” according to a source speaking with ET Online,

“Blake will continue to focus on ‘The Voice’ through the new season and also his new show, ‘Barmageddon,’ music, his 2023 tour, and – of course – his family and life on his farm,” the source told the outlet. “He’s just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally.”

Shelton married Gwen Stefani and became the stepfather to her three sons in July 2021. Since then, he has shared multiple stages with Stefani and has been sharing farm updates with fans via social media.

Stefani has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton is close with the boys and even asked them for permission ahead of proposing to their mother, according to People.

Shelton’s Suggestion Fits Fan Wants

Fans of “The Voice” have been suggesting Neal McCoy since Shelton announced his looming exit.

“Vote for Neal MCCOY to replace Blake Shelton on the voice!” one person wrote on Twitter.

On Facebook, fans have a few ideas about who could take over for the country crooner.

“Brad Paisley would be perfect,” one person wrote.

Another person had a list of people who could join, writing, “They need another big name in country music. Like Luke Combs, Wynona [Judd], Tim McGraw or Faith Hill.”

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Luke Combs have all been advisors on “The Voice” in the past and could follow in the footsteps of a coach like Camila Cabello, who was an advisor first and later became a coach on the show. Some fans suggested Reba McEntire as a replacement for the singer, and others suggested Toby Keith.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

In the statement about leaving the show, Shelton said that he has been wrestling with the news.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.