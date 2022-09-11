‘Voice’ Cast Member Responds to Spouse’s Divorce Filing

The latest development in the divorce of a “Voice” cast member amid cheating allegations is that Ne-Yo has responded to his wife Crystal Renay Smith’s divorce filing and requested joint physical custody, according to Radar Online.

Ne-Yo Agrees Their Marriage is ‘Irretrievably Broken’

According to Radar Online, Ne-Yo, a frequent performer and season two mentor for “The Voice,” has filed his own legal response to Smith’s divorce petition. He agreed in his response that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” but he objects to other requests she made in her filing.

In her filing, which was first reported by Page Six, Smith asked for permanent alimony and primary custody of their children — son Shaffer, 6, son Roman, 4, and daughter Isabella, 1. Ne-Yo has objected to those requests, asking in his filing that they share joint legal and physical custody of the children. He agreed to pay child support for them but did not agree to pay spousal support, according to Radar Online. Ne-Yo asserts that Smith has “the considerable ability to procure stable and consistent employment at this current time and following the dissolution of the marriage.”

Ne-Yo also wants exclusive access to their Georgia home, saying that he has “been solely responsible for the mortgage and maintenance of this property since the date of purchase.”

According to a different report from Radar Online, after his response, Ne-Yo went back to court asking that Smith be found in contempt of court for violating a court order about not harassing each other. He says that Smith’s “reckless and distasteful acts” of speaking out publicly about their separation have injured him financially.

“To date, [Ne-Yo] has loss approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project,” the motion reads, according to Radar Online.

The “Voice” mentor asked the court to find Smith in contempt bar her from speaking about him on social media.

Smith’s Initial Filing Claims that Ne-Yo Was Unfaithful and Fathered a Child With Another Woman

In late July, Smith wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that Ne-Yo cheated on her with sex workers. She later filed for divorce and in the filing claimed that he fathered a minor child with another woman.

Ne-Yo has yet to speak out about the allegations; instead, he posted a message to Twitter asking for privacy at this time.

Smith has been largely silent since her initial Instagram post, but she was approached by TMZ at the airport and said there is no chance the two of them are getting back together.

“There are no chances [we are reconciling].” said Smith, adding, “God is good … we’re moving on to better lives.”

When asked if Ne-Yo’s behavior got the point where there’s no coming back, Smith responded, “Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive and one day so will I.”

She added, “The Christian in me has to [forgive him] one day, but I’m OK.”

When asked if she’s going to start dating again, she said, “Only God knows.”

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

