Fans React to ‘The Voice’ Finale and Blake Shelton’s Final Episode

After premiering the first episode of season 23 on March 6, 2023, “The Voice” wrapped up its two-night finale with a bang on May 23. This also marked the end of a 12-year run as Blake Shelton will be retiring as a judge on the show.

The Top 5 each performed a pair of songs on May 22 as the live voting remained open overnight. In a star-studded finale that saw performances from Adam Levine and CeeLo Green, the winner was revealed at the end of the three-hour special event.

Gina Miles Wins Season 23 of ‘The Voice’

During the first part of the two-night finale, each performer was able to take on two songs, one being a ballad and the other an uptempo song. The Top 5 consisted of a pair of Team Blake members in NOIVAS and Grace West. Sorelle (Team Chance), D. Smooth (Team Kelly), and Gina Miles (Team Niall) rounded out the finalists.

When all of the fanfare and festivities wrapped up in the May 23 episode, the long-awaited moment was upon Carson Daly as he had the task of reading off the name of the season 23 winner. Daly then went one by one starting with the fifth place finisher, NOIVAS. Coming in fourth was Sorelle followed by D. Smooth in third.

That left Miles and West as the two left remaining as Daly announced Miles as the victor for Team Niall. According to Daly, this was the closest margin of victory in ‘Voice’ history.

The reactions quickly flooded in as fans of Miles were thrilled to see that the season 23 crown was handed out to the 19 year old.

“Congratulations, Gina Miles! You are this season’s winner,” one fan posted on Twitter. “We can’t wait to hear the amazing songs you will create and sing in the near-future.”

Another viewer added, “After all these seasons, The Voice finally got the voting right!!! Gina Miles deserved it!”

“What a great ending to this season of #TheVoice,” a third fan wrote. “Gina Miles was tremendous and well deserved send off for Blake’s last season.”

Blake Shelton Gets a Special ‘Voice’ Farewell

The longtime coach who has been with the show since it premiered in 2011 received quite the sendoff. The night began with performances from Levine and Green, both of whom were original coaches when ‘The Voice’ debuted, as well as a grand entrance for Shelton.

Fans took to social media to share their goodbyes to the country star as he leaves his iconic red chair behind.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Because of you Blake Shelton, I continued to watch The Voice. I’m saddened to see your last night is here. Tears whelmed up in my eyes as you walked out to “your chair.” You will surely be missed!”

Another user wrote, “Love that @NBCTheVoice was the one who introduced me to Blake Shelton back in 2011. Had never heard of him before then. Been so great getting to know him as not only an artist but as the funny, smart, and talented person he is!”

Shelton won’t be the only coach from this season departing. Both Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper are not a part of season 24’s lineup. Niall Horan will be the lone coach returning. He will be joined by Reba McEntire and the return of John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

“I’m gonna miss the voice season 23 coaches they had the best chemistry and were so funny,” one account posted. “I’m glad we’re getting another season of Niall.”