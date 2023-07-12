‘The Voice’ Winner Teases New Music

It appears as though “The Voice” season 23 winner, Gina Miles, is getting ready to release some new music. The 19-year-old shared a clip of what she’s currently working on. Since winning the NBC singing competition, Miles has yet to unveil any new songs so her latest post has her fans excited for what’s to come.

Miles gave her social media followers a sneak peek at her song “Someone New” on July 6. She wrote on her Instagram caption, “wanted to share a little original I’ve been working on.” The clip showed her strumming an acoustic guitar as she gave a glimpse of “Someone New” and its heartstring-tugging lyrics.

One lyric in particular that stood out for fans was, “How do I leave you when all our love is where you are.” The song highlights her angelic tone and the moodiness that she exhibited all throughout her run on “The Voice.”

Gina Miles Gets Compliments From Fellow ‘Voice’ Contestants

The season 23 cast continues to be very supportive of one another whenever one of their own shares something on social media. The snippet from Miles was no different. Kala Banham, who spoke with Heavy during her time on “The Voice” as she bounced from team to team, pointed out the emotion of the song, “I am the farthest from okay.”

Ryley Tate Wilson, who was also on Team Niall with Miles, wrote, “I’m not crying you are.” Another fellow member of Niall Horan’s first ever team on “The Voice,” EJ Michaels, joined the party by writing on her post, “I could listen to your voice for hours on end.” Miles responded to that comment in all caps, “EJ don’t make me cry.”

The initial response from the fans as well as her peers has been overwhelmingly positive from all of the comments on her clip. Miles has yet to announce when the full song will be available.

Gina Miles Became A Favorite on ‘The Voice’ After Her Audition

Play

While Miles didn’t get all four red chairs to turn around at her March 20 audition, she did win over Horan as well as Kelly Clarkson. She quickly became a betting favorite on “The Voice” after she blew away the coaches with “The One That Got Away” from Katy Perry.

Clarkson was stunned at her “giant singing voice” after hearing how soft-spoken she was after the performance. Horan said he gravitated towards her voice instantly due to it having so much “character.” He praised her for having “proper control.”

What also caught Horan’s eye with the Illinois native was that he could tell she was nervous but it didn’t stop her from a strong performance, “I feel like you’ve got so much more to give. This is very exciting.”

Horan’s statement proved to be correct as Miles delivered stronger performances each week before ultimately winning in the end. Grace West from Team Blake finished as the runner-up as Horan, who will return for seasons 24 and 25, claimed victory in his debut.

The next season of “The Voice” has already begun filming its blind auditions as the series begins its first go-around without Blake Shelton in the picture. He retired from the show after serving as a coach from the very first season.