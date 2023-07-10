New Details Emerge on ‘The Voice’ Seasons 24 & 25

Things are about to get pretty busy for “The Voice” coaches as blind auditions will begin later in July. What will make this a more hectic schedule than usual is the fact that the NBC show will be tackling its next two seasons at the same time.

According to 1iota, which handles the ticketing for the show’s Blind Auditions, “The Voice” will be knocking out both season 24 and 25’s tryouts before July finishes up.

Season 24, which will air in the fall, has tapings on July 10-14. The spring’s season 25 has its blinds taping on July 24-27. The filmings take place at Universal City, California and all attendees must be 18 or older.

Season 24 will Feature Two Coaching Returns

As the next season of “The Voice” begins to get underway with its filming in preparation for its fall release, so too does the return of two former coaches. John Legend and Gwen Stefani will be back in the red chairs after some time away. The former skipped this past season while Stefani had been away from the show for the last two go-arounds.

Stefani’s return comes in a season that will be the first ever without her husband, Blake Shelton. The country music star retired from the show after serving as a coach since “The Voice” debuted in 2011.

Stefani, who was previously worried ‘Voice’ fans wouldn’t want her back, and Legend will join Niall Horan for his second straight season. He comes in as the winner of season 23 with Gina Miles. Horan, who recently released his new album called “The Show,” has been very clear about how much he enjoyed the “Voice” process. He also shared how he approached his first season in an interview with American Songwriter.

“When I started on the show, I wanted to make mini-albums for my team,” he said. “I said to them, ‘Let’s find out what your interests are and make each performance from the same breath.’ I wanted them to find what their thing is and what it isn’t.”

Reba McEntire will make her debut in the role after previously serving as a mentor at various points throughout the series’ run. She has already expressed her excitement in a series of Instagram posts, first writing “there’s a new coach in town” when her spot in season 24 was revealed. Then when season 25’s cast was shared, she wrote, “Because one season just wasn’t enough… so excited to be a part of #TheVoice 2024 coaches.”

Season 25 Sees a First-Ever Coaching Setup

There will be two coaches serving double duty in July when it comes to filming. Both Legend and Stefani will also be on the Spring 2024 season as the two returning coaches.

They will be joined by Chance The Rapper after he skips the winter cycle. Chance made his debut in season 24.

In a “Voice” first, the show will have two people in one coaching role as Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country music duo, Dan + Shay, will be joining the program. The two will have two chairs with the same button.