John Legend’s Adorable “Mini-Me” Turns 4

“The Voice” coach John Legend is a proud papa, celebrating his adorable son Miles’s 4th birthday on May 17, 2022. He posted half a dozen pictures on Instagram with the caption, “My mini-me turned 4 today. He loves cars, dinosaurs, pizza and brownies. He lights up our life and brings us so much joy and laughter. Happy Birthday Miles!”

It’s Like Looking at a Tiny John Legend!

Miles is the son of 43-year-old John Legend and his 36-year-old wife Chrissy Teigen, who he met in 2007 on the set of his “Stereo” music video. The couple also has a 6-year-old daughter named Luna.

Legend’s Instagram followers were happy to join in the celebration, with around 300,000 liking the “Happy Birthday” wish. There were also plenty of joyful comments to be seen. One fan wrote, “Definitely your twin! Happy Birthday!” Another quipped, “He looks like a cake made of John and Crissy…amazing flavors ‼️”

Another Instagram well-wisher posted “Happy birthday little man! He is going to be one handsome lady killer when he grows up!” The compliments kept flowing for father and son, as one fan posted, “What a sweet handsome 4 yr. old , takes after his Father for sure!!” Someone else commented, “So cute! (He looks just like you, but you already know that!)”

Us Weekly raves about how photogenic Miles is, claiming “Whether he’s hanging out with his big sister or getting spaghetti all over his face, the camera loves little Miles.” His parents are not shy about posting pictures and videos of him on Instagram and other social media platforms.

But they are not the only ones swooning over the ‘Legend in the making.’ According to Us Weekly, “Jennifer Garner has gushed about Miles multiple times on Instagram.” Once, after posting a pic of her own son, Garner commented, “My kids are now being threatened with his cuteness,” referring to Miles.

Miles is one of his father’s biggest fans. Legend told People magazine in April, 2022 that “It’s good for my ego that my kids want to listen to me a lot. They love other artists too, but in the car they’ll request me a lot.” Miles seems to be a bigger fan of his father’s music than his sister Luna is. John told People, “Miles, honestly, if you ask him who his favorite artist is, it’s me. I’m probably second or third for Luna.”

More About This Legend-ary “Voice” Coach & Father

John Legend has been a coach on “The Voice” since season 16, which aired in 2018. He is planning to continue his uninterrupted streak, returning for season 22, along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and new addition Camila Cabello. This is the first time there will only be one season of “The Voice” in the calendar year.

The EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) has only claimed victory once as a coach on the popular singing competition. It happened in in his first season with vocalist Maelyn Jarmon. The upcoming season of “The Voice” will be airing some time in the Fall of 2022, however no exact date has been announced.