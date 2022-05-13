‘The Voice’ Season 22 Coaches Revealed, Familiar Faces Return

The coaches for the upcoming season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” have been officially revealed thanks to a TikTok from the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice,” Blake Shelton.

Shelton posted a TikTok on Friday, May 13, 2022, with the caption “#duet this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice” this fall..

So far, at the time of writing, three out of four of the coaches have been revealed.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times, which is the most of all coaches past or present on the show.

Gwen Stefani Returns to ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani will make her official return to “The Voice” in the fall of 2022 after a season away from the show, she confirmed by dueting the video.

For season 21, Ariana Grande stepped in for Stefani’s seat while Stefani completed a residency in Las Vegas. It appears as though Grande will be taking at least one season off, however, as Stefani confirmed with a video that she’ll be returning.

That’s good news for fans of Shelton and Stefani together. They met on the set of the voice six years ago and got married in July 2021. The couple will now compete against one another again on the show.

Stefani has won “The Voice” once so far, in season 19 with then 16-year-old Carter Rubin.

John Legend Is Also Coaching

In what’s not likely a surprise to many fans, John Legend also dueted the video, saying that he’s returning to “The Voice.”

Legend confirmed his presence on the new season of the show by also duetting the TikTok video.

Legend has won the show just one time, in his inaugural season. That means he’s well overdue for a win going into season 22.

The fourth coach has yet to be announced, but it’s likely that Kelly Clarkson will be returning to the show. She’s been a huge fixture on NBC this year, hosting a new competition show called “American Song Contest” and earning eight Emmy nominations for her show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She won two Emmys last year for the show.

Shelton previously branded the network “Nothing But Clarkson.”

When Does ‘The Voice’ Return?

“The Voice” will likely return in September 2022 and run into late November or early December 2022.

It’s likely the premiere will pull in a staggering number of viewers.

According to TVSeriesFinale, “The Voice” pulled in 7.222 million viewers for the Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. That’s down nearly 12% from the Season 20 premiere on March 1, 2021, when the show got 7.890 viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale.

Still, the show pulls in the most viewers on the 8 p.m. hour of Monday nights, especially in the coveted 18-49 demographic. At 9 p.m., however, “NCIS” generally pulls in a few hundred thousand more viewers than “The Voice,” though the show stays at the top when sorted by the 18-49 demographic.

It’s not yet clear if “The Voice” will air one or two nights a week, though it’s likely that it will air on both Monday and Tuesday nights. With the show only on once a year, there are hopes that the show will pull in more viewers as they’ve “eventized” the show.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton’s Fans Are Losing It Over His Latest Dance Video