Blake Shelton Announces New Music

“The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton announced on Monday, April 11 that he is releasing a new version of his very first No. 1 hit. Read on for all the details like the release date and where you can find it.

The Acoustic Version of ‘Austin’ Is Coming April 15

When Shelton burst on the music scene in 2001, his self-titled first album had three tracks that were released as singles — “Ol’ Red,” “All Over Me” and “Austin.” “Austin” was his first single and it was also his first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and the Billboard U.S. Country Airplay chart.

On Instagram on April 11, the country star announced that the acoustic version of “Austin” is dropping Friday, April 15.

“Can’t wait to finally share the acoustic version of #Austin on streaming platforms this Friday! Y’all are gonna love it. Link in story to pre-save,” wrote Shelton.

His fans couldn’t help but chuckle at his 2001 covert art where Shelton is sporting some very long, very curly hair.

“Can’t wait! You bringing that mullet back too?” quipped one fan in the comments.

Another wrote, “Blake, you get better-looking as the years go by,” and another fan chimed in with, “You’re lookin’ pretty cute on that cover!”

“Check you out, hot stuff!!! How old were you when you did this????” wrote a fourth fan. For the record, in April 2001 when “Austin” was released, Shelton was 24 years old.

Several fans also mentioned they love when Shelton does acoustic versions, especially his acoustic set in his concerts.

In the comments, his fans were gushing over their love of this 21-year-old song. One fan wrote, “This is THE song that turned me on to country music… still one of my all-time faves.”

Another added, “MOST romantic song of all times…. right?”

“That song is one of my first memories of country music and one of my all-time favs,” wrote a third fan, and a fourth wrote, “Named my son Austin because of this song.”

What’s funny is that Shelton didn’t originally want to release “Austin” because he thought it was “super cheesy,” but he realizes now that it’s good his songwriters kept on him about it.

“When I first heard ‘Austin,’ I thought it was just super cheesy, and I was just like, ‘My God, this guy is so desperate, let it go, dude. It’s been a year, you’re still putting this answering machine message on, what are you doing?'” Shelton told radio host Kelleigh Bannen in a 2021 interview, adding, “And so luckily back then I had [songwriters] Bobby Braddock and Debbie Zavitson in my ear going, ‘Listen, man, you need to just live with this song, work on it,’ and I was just so stupid, I did, and thank God they stayed on me about that, because otherwise, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you 20 years later, probably.”

The acoustic version of “Austin” drops Friday, April 15. “The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

