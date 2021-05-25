Why Is Nick Jonas Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Nick Jonas won’t be returning to “The Voice” for season 21 scheduled to air in fall 2021.

But it wouldn’t be the first time he’s leaving the NBC singing competition.

The “Jealous” singer first left the show back in 2019 after his debut as a coach on season 18. Gwen Stefani replaced Jonas for season 19 but he returned for 20.

So, why is Jonas leaving the show again?

Jonas Isn’t Leaving For Good

While we don’t exactly know why Jonas is leaving the show, it’s not uncommon for “The Voice” judges to rotate every season or two. Blake Shelton is the only original judge left on the show.

Regardless, Jonas seems to be in good spirits handing over the role to Grande and has made several public statements about the switch, including on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Following Grande’s announcement on March 30, Jonas tweeted, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎.”

Jonas will no doubt be busy even without “The Voice” on his plate. According to TMZ, he’s working on a “super-secret” project.

While Jonas won’t return next season, that doesn’t mean he’s gone from “The Voice” for good.

In a March 30, 2021 story, a source told Page Six that Ariana Grande will be taking Jonas’ place on the show for season 21.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good,” the source told the outlet, adding, “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

These Coaches Will Return for Season 21

Nick Jonas is the only coach from season 20 that won’t be returning next season.

That means Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will all appear as judges during season 21, alongside Ariana Grande, who will make her “Voice” debut in the fall.

According to US Weekly, this upcoming season will be Clarkson’s eighth time as coach and Legend’s sixth. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the history of the show appearing in all 21 seasons.

‘The Voice’ Judges Are Excited to Add Ariana Grande to the Mix

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season,” Grande wrote in the photo caption, adding, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Jonas will finish the 20th season of “The Voice” before pop star Ariana Grande takes over. She’s set to join Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend during season 21 airing in the fall.

Every coach has commented on Grande’s new gig since her March announcement.

During a virtual Q&A session on April 13, Shelton told PEOPLE, and other publications, that he’s “excited” for Grande to join the show, adding, “It’s somebody new for me to beat.” Shelton, one of the original judges on “The Voice,” has led seven contestants to victory at the time of this writing.

Legend, who also joined Shelton during the Q&A, said Grande is a perfect fit.

“Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix,” he added. “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills.”

Clarkson said she’s also “excited” for Grande to join the team.

During a segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson spoke about Grande’s upcoming debut, saying that she is her biggest competition. “They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’”

Clarkson is definitely a fan of Grande’s. She’s covered a handful of her songs, like “Imagine,” during her variety talk show.

The second part of the season finale of “The Voice” airs Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

