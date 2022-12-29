‘The Voice’ 22: 2 Finalists Are in the Recording Studio Together

“The Voice” season 22 has been over for two weeks now, and contestants are settling back into their normal lives, or at least their new normal, given the fame and attention they have built up over the last few months on the show.

While some contestants are teaming up for concerts, this week two of the season’s finalists took to social media to reveal that they were in the recording studio together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan Myles shared a reel on Instagram in the studio with fellow finalist Brayden Lape, with the two collaborating on new music of Brayden’s, which he had previously teased. Morgan captioned her reel, “Brayden sang so much yesterday he worked up quite the appetite… lmao 😂 still not sure what he actually ordered 🤷🏼‍♀️”.

Brayden Lape is Shooting His First Music Video

Brayden Lape spent two days in the studio recording vocals with the help of Morgan Myles, who also stepped into the recording booth, as she shared in her Instagram story. It remains unclear is Morgan was providing background vocals, a feature on the track, or if she will appear on the final song at all, however the two had fun during their time in the studio. Morgan wrote “Don’t ask… 🫠” over the clip of her behind the microphone, and she couldn’t stop laughing in the clip.

Fans were thrilled to see two of their favorite season 22 contestants back together in the studio, with one fan writing, “Great to see you guys collaborating!!! Huge fans of both of you guys!!!” and another adding, “So excited that he’s starting to record, just love him he’s so real🔥🔥🔥” in the comments of Morgan’s reel.

The next day, both singers took to their Instagram stories to show that Brayden was officially filming his first music video at a school in Nashville. Their posts showed that the video will feature scenes in a gymnasium and in a hallway, with Brayden sitting in front of lockers with his guitar. A fitting setting for the 16-year-old country singer.

Morgan wrote that the hallway scene, “is giving me @britneyspears vibes – even tho @brayden_lape24 has never seen ‘hit me baby one more time’ video 🤦🏼‍♀️”.

Morgan Myles Will Be Making Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Morgan Myles is not only helping Brayden Lape with his new music, but also preparing for a big opportunity of her own.

Next Friday, January 6, 2023, Morgan will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut when she performs at the historic Ryman Auditorium (known as the Mother Church of Country Music) in Nashville. Morgan got the call while on a road trip from Los Angeles back to Nashville after the season 22 finale of “The Voice”, and was immediately brought to tears next to her father behind the wheel.

Fans who can’t make it to Nashville will be able to live stream the performance. According to The Grande Ole Opry’s website, performances include musicians “delivering unparalleled entertainment up-close for fans at the Opry House and to a global audience via WSM Radio, Sirius XM, and Circle TV.”

