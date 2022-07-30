‘Sister Wives’ Star Announces Third Pregnancy

A star of TLC’s “Sister Wives” has announced she is expecting baby number three with her husband.

Maddie Brown Announced a New Addition to the Brush Family: ‘The Picture Says It All!’

On July 29, 2022, Maddie Brush (formerly Brown) announced that she and her husband Caleb are expecting a third child.

“The picture says it all!” she wrote on Instagram underneath a photo of her two children. “The Brush family is growing by one early February.”

The couple already have two children together, their oldest, Axel and their youngest, Evie. Their daughter Evie was born with a a rare medical condition called fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome which she talked about at length on the show. Due to the condition, Evie had one leg amputated.

“I kept reminding myself that things could be a lot worse,” Maddie wrote on Instagram on April 4, 2020. “I felt frustrated that I was even so upset when all her major organs [were] looking normal and healthy. It was a whirlwind of emotions that I made myself shut up and be grateful that everything else looked OK.”

Fans Reacted to Christine Brown’s Reply on Maddie’s Pregnancy Announcement: ‘You’re Not in the Family Anymore’

One of Maddie’s four moms, Christine, commented on the post writing, “Can’t wait for another grandbaby!” to which several people had thoughts.

“how is that a grandchild when A) it’s not your daughter and B) you’re not in the family anymore ?” someone asked on the comment.

Several people came to Brown’s defense.

“why even respond,” someone asked, adding an eye-roll emoji.

“Because family’s more than that, Ms. Family Police,” another fan replied.

“what a silly comment. They are and will always be her family!” someone else wrote.

“eww you are so rude!” a fan wrote, tagging the original poster.

“she raised all those kids. Just because she’s out of Kodys life doesn’t mean that bond is gone,” another fan pointed out.

Maddie is the daughter of Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle.

On November 2, Christine announced via Instagram that she and Kody would be splitting up.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Mykelti Brown, Maddie’s Sister Is Also Pregnant: ‘Tony and I Definitely Weren’t Planning This or Expecting It’

Mykelti Brown, the daughter of Kody and Christine announced she’s pregnant with twins on June 23, 2022, via People. This will be the second and third child for Mykelti and her husband Antonio “Tony” Padron.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!! Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings #people.com #expectingtwins #17weekspregnant #bigsister,” she wrote on Instagram along with two photos announcing the pregnancy.

Mykelti also commented on her sister Maddie’s post writing, “SUPER CONGRATULATIONS SISTA!!!”

