What Time Is Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Season 2 Released Tonight?

Unsolved Mysteries, Season 2 will soon be here. The Netflix original series will be released on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Netflix typically releases its original shows at 12 a.m. Pacific time on the release date, or 3 a.m. Eastern time, according to the Netflix help center.

Netflix writes:

What time do the TV shows and movies become available on Netflix? Netflix original TV shows and movies typically become available to watch at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Some titles that are an original in one region may not be considered an original in another region because of contract agreements. In these situations, a TV show or movie will become available at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the regions where it is considered a Netflix original. In the regions where it is not considered a Netflix original, it will become available at 12:00 a.m. local time.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Unsolved Mysteries season:

Six New Mysteries Will Be Dropped in Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 | Official Trailer | NetflixThe most chilling mysteries are still unsolved. Six new mysteries are launching globally on Netflix October 19. Watch Unsolved Mysteries: https://www.netflix.com/unsolvedmysteries SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres… 2020-10-08T17:00:04Z

Six new mysteries will be featured in six new episodes of Volume 2 on Unsolved Mysteries.

“What led to the death of a well-respected political insider? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation? Did the sudden loss of lives in Japan’s 2011 tsunami result in supernatural encounters?” the Netflix synopsis says.

The first episode, “Washington Inside Murder,” looks into the death of John “Jack” Wheeler a former White House aide whose body was found in a landfill in 2010. He served in Vietnam, and became known for co-founding the organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, better known as the Wall, according to The Washington Post.

“Death in Oslo” focuses on a woman who was founded dead in a hotel room in Norway and the investigation to identify her. “Death Row Fugitive” tells the story of Lester Eubanks, a convicted murderer and sex offender who escaped custody in 1973 and has eluded police for nearly 50 years.

“Tsunami Spirits” explores a huge number of claimed ghost sightings following the devastating tsunami in Ishinomaki, Japan in 2011. Then, “Lady in the Lake” provides contexts in the death of JoAnn Romain. Her body was found in a lake, following what may have been a suicide. Her family believes she was murdered. Finally, “Stolen Kids” looks into the disappearance of two toddlers within months in 1989 in Harlem.

Netflix Invites Viewers to Help Solve Their Mysteries

The original Unsolved Mysteries, which premiered on NBC in 1987, was one of the longest running programs on TV. It didn’t just provide entertainment. Viewers helped by sharing what they knew, and real cold cases were solved. Sometimes, a small piece of seemingly irrelevant information is the missing piece investigators need to crack a case.

Airing the stories produced real results. Of more than 1,300 mysteries presented in more than 230 episodes, half the cases of wanted fugitives were solved, more than 100 families were reunited with a lost loved one, and seven people who were wrongfully convicted were exonerated and released, Netflix reported.

“The series has received six Emmy nominations and numerous commendations from law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service,” Netflix writes.

If you have any information about an Unsolved Mysteries case, you can submit a tip through an online form.