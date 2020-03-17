21 Best Men’s Casual Vests: The Ultimate List

We have almost reached the time of year where men’s spring fashion and summer wardrobes are making their appearance from deep in your closet. It’s time to fill out that closet with some new clothes. Invest in a vest from our ultimate list of the best men’s casual vests to wear all year long.

How Do I Choose the Best Men's Vest?

Picking out a vest or two can be a bit tough for guys or the person shopping for a guy. If you are looking for a vest for work you might want to stick to one specific style. If you are looking for a vest for camping and hunting and fishing then you might want to look into another style. There are a bunch of different kinds of vests, here are the best for specific situations and events.

Perhaps you are looking to buy a vest that you can wear for traveling. You want something with a ton of pockets but that doesn't get weighed down when you fill those pockets. The ScottEvest is a great choice because the vest is designed to disperse the weight of the items in the many pockets. You can have your cell phone, tablet, wallet and keys in your pockets and you won't feel heavy or weighed down.

If you are looking for a vest to wear while working outdoors or pursuing that outdoor lifestyle then Carhartt is a great brand and makes a durable and comfortable vest. This vest won't tear or snag if you're walking through the woods and get stuck on a branch. It won't pierce if you're fishing and messing around with fish hooks. It also looks pretty great and will pair well with any of your outfits. 

Maybe you need to dress up for work and need a vest that pairs perfectly with your best shirt and tie. Or perhaps you are a golfer and need to follow a strict dress code at your local country club.  Skechers brand makes a v-neck sweater vest that looks great with everything and comes in some pretty cool colors. It is also crazy comfortable and will fit like a glove. 

If you happen to be looking for a year-round vest that will look just as good in the winter as it will in the spring and summer then this vest from Calvin Klein should do the trick. It is available in a bunch of fun colors so you can stock up by buying more than one color and rotate with your best outfit pairings. You will look and feel great and have the trusted Calvin Klein name behind your wardrobe. It is also a packable vest so you can stow it in your car or bag or backpack and always have it on you.

