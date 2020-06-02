13 Best Big and Tall Jeans for Men

Bigger and taller guys have a lot of trouble finding clothing that not only fits but is also stylish. These men typically have to sacrifice style for fit or vice versa. Having a great fitting and stylish pair of jeans that you love is huge for any guy’s wardrobe so we put together a list of the best big and tall jeans for men that are bigger and taller than your average Joe.
When buying Big and Tall most guys pay so much attention to sizes that they concede on style and get pants that they won’t wear most of the time. This list is all about hooking guys up with a great looking pair of pants that fit them perfectly. Wrangler made sure that these jeans would be the go-to pair of jeans for all the bigger and taller guys out there. These jeans feature a 5-pocket design and are a relaxed fit so they are perfect for casual get-togethers but can be pushed to be semi-formal to business casual.
These jeans are truly Big and Tall, the sizes start at a 44 waist and range in length to make sure that any bigger guy can find a pair that fits well. Keep in mind these jeans will shrink a tad when washed and dried. I recommend getting a size that is a little bigger than you are used to so that you can take into account the shrink factor. Once you break these bad boys in, you are going to want to wear them every single day. They are also available in 9 colors so you can buy multiple pairs and fill out your wardrobe with clothes that fit.
Big and Tall is a term for clothing that is needed to fit men that are 6’2″ tall and bigger in the chest, waist, and shoulders. Every guy needs a pair of jeans that they can pull out of the closet when they want to look good and feel comfortable. Bigger and taller guys have a major issue finding clothing that fits on the racks in department stores and online. That is why this list exists because bigger guys need help and we are here to get them in some good looking jeans.
These jeans from denim juggernaut Levi’s are only available in Big and Tall sizes. They are an athletic fit which means they are cut straight through the hip and leg. They are made to move around in so they are perfect for the active guy. If you are in the service industry, a first responder, or a guy that likes to play outdoors, athletic fit jeans are going to be a great fit, pun intended. They pair well with any outfit you can throw together so feel free to wear a button-down shirt, tee, vest, or whatever you feel comfortable in. They are available in a ton of Big and Tall sizes as well as nearly 40 different colors.
The Carhartt brand is one of the premier names in performance and workwear. If you work hard every day and play hard while you aren’t working hard then you should definitely own a pair of Carhartt pants. They are tough, durable, comfortable, and incredibly stylish. Maybe when you’re not at work you like to go camping, fishing, hunting, or trekking through the woods? These are a great pair of big and tall jeans to do that in. They will pair well with any work shirt or dress shirt so you have a ton of options on what to wear when you slip into these jeans.
One thing a lot of bigger guys don’t have when it comes to clothes and fashion is options. These jeans come in three different colors and range in sizes from regular to a 54W 32L. They are made entirely of cotton so they aren’t too heavy but are super durable and tough. Do yourself and your wardrobe a favor and get these in both a relaxed fit and straight fit, you will thank me later.
Another one of the more predominant names in denim is the LEE brand. They have been around for over 130 years so they know a thing or two about dressing men of all sizes. These jeans are available in sizes ranging from a 42 waist to a size 60 waist so if you have had issues finding jeans that fit in the waist in the past, these jeans are made with you in mind. They are a custom fit pair of jeans so they will actually fit like they were built specifically for you.
These are the jeans you are going to turn to whenever you cannot decide what you want to wear. They are going to be your favorite jeans and at their price, you can afford to add a couple of new pairs to your wardrobe. Imagine, for the first time, having multiple pairs of jeans in your arsenal that fit like a glove, look great, and that you can wear with anything. You can rock these jeans with a casual look or with something a little more business-friendly. They will look as good at a wedding as they do on a first date or backyard BBQ. They are available in 4 really great colors.
Another big name in men’s work pants is the Dickies brand. They have been supplying men with strong and comfortable work jeans for decades and their commitment to comfort and style can be seen in every pair of jeans they release. These five-pocket work jeans are tough enough to work in some of the harshest environments on the planet but also stylish enough for you to wear after work when you want to cut loose a bit. You can go from working on the ranch to dancing at the bar without changing your denim.
These jeans have more of a classic look than some of the others on this list. If you are a bigger dude that needs pants that fit for when you are being active then these are going to be a great pair for you. Check them out in the 3 colors they are available in and be sure to wear them both at work and while you’re enjoying your days off, they were built to be worn and broken in.
While Nautica got its start in the fashion world as a brand that sold exclusively sailing and boating attire they have branched out quite a bit since the brand’s inception. Now they do a bit of everything including making jeans for the bigger and taller men of the world. Not only are these jeans sized larger than traditional sizes but they are really good looking jeans as well. You can mix and match your attire accordingly with these jeans so if you want to go business casual these jeans will do all the heavy lifting.
These jeans are mostly cotton but also have a bit of elastane in them so that they stretch in all of the right places. If you gain or lose a few pounds these jeans will fit great in the waist. The legs stretch so that you can move around and be active while wearing them. If you dig the featured color then you are going to love the other 3 colors that they are available in.
While the Wrangler brand is known for its incredibly good-looking jeans style is not their first priority, comfort is. These are the comfort fit flex waist jeans and the name states exactly what they are. They stretch in the waist with elastic and spandex so that they aren’t rigid like the jeans of a couple of decades ago. They will fit no matter how much weight you gain or lose because they are made to conform to the way your body is shaped. I own a pair of comfort fit stretch waist jeans and they are amazing!
These jeans come in exclusively big and tall sizes for our bigger and taller brothers out there. They were made with those guys in mind and if you happen to be on the bigger and taller side you can attest to the fact that it is difficult finding clothing that fits well. Most of the time you have to see a tailor and have clothing made, or you have to shop at a specialty store that ONLY sells big and tall clothing, and most of the time the clothes aren’t incredibly flattering. These jeans are great to look at and will fit perfectly. They are also available in four great colors so you can fill out your wardrobe in one shopping trip.
We already went over the athletic fit jean in this list so let’s talk a bit more about why the athletic fit has become so popular even though it is a relatively new fit for denim. With more and more guys needing jeans that can take their off-work pursuits denim designers decided to make a specific fit for those guys. So if you are a fan of fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking, camping or just staying active or playing with your kiddos then these jeans are going to fit perfectly. They will also allow you to move around without restriction.
These jeans are a great pair of denim especially for the guy that needs a bigger pair of pants. They come in exclusively big and tall sizes so if you’re bigger in the waist and a little longer in the leg, you will find that these jeans are super comfortable and also pretty damn stylish. The jeans have a bit of elastane in the fabric so the waist and legs will stretch past the width and length. You can lose or even gain a few pounds and these jeans will still fit. They come in a ton of sizes as well as 4 different colors so you can add a couple of pairs to your closet.
Another amazing pair of jeans from the LEE brand of denim. These jeans are not only designed for big and tall guys but they are made to be moved in. What I mean is these jeans aren’t just for sitting at your desk at work or lounging on the couch at home, no, these jeans are meant to be worked. You can do anything in these jeans from playing some pickup ball with the guys to playing in the yard with your kiddos. If you have a big hunting or fishing trip coming up then you should definitely pack these.
These cool jeans are both practical and super stylish. Pair them with your favorite dress shirt or a hoodie, either way, you are going to look your best no matter the occasion. While you are looking good you should also feel good and feeling good starts with comfort. These jeans are incredibly comfortable and come in a ton of big and tall sizes to fit nearly every kind of guy out there. These jeans will flex and move with your body so you won’t be restricted no matter the activity. They are also available in 5 different colors so you can expand your wardrobe and buy a couple of new pairs of these amazing jeans.
One of the dopest pair of jeans you will see in the big and tall size range are these super cool jeans from Rocawear. The Jay-Z founded clothing brand has been making some pretty slick designs in men’s clothing for a while now and they have definitely kept up with the trending styles. Not only are these jeans going to fit if you are a bigger guy, but they are a perfect pair of jeans to wear not just casually but in a more formal setting if you can make them work. They look great with a button-down or polo shirt and some fresh kicks.
The cotton and polyester blend makes these jeans comfortable but also very durable so if you wear jeans to work, these will definitely do the trick. Even though they are a bigger pair of jeans, they aren’t super heavy and they are breathable so you won’t get overheated while wearing them. If you are digging the featured color you are also going to love the 4 colors that they come in, including a really cool light gray.
When you are a bigger and taller guy you need jeans that will fit even if you put on or lose a few pounds. These expandable waist jeans will do just that. They are built so that the waist will stretch when you’re wearing them so even if you don’t fluctuate in your weight they will still move and expand with your movements making them incredibly comfortable. The waistband expands up to 4″ so you have a ton of room to move which will come in handy if you’re and an outdoorsy or athletic guy that is on his feet all day.
These are made with 10 oz classic denim cotton so they aren’t heavy and won’t weigh you down. They are easy to maintain and shouldn’t shrink too much in the first wash. If you are in the market for more than one new pair of jeans then these are going to be a smart purchase because they are available in 6 different colors. Buying multiple pairs will quickly and efficiently give your wardrobe some depth and you will be able to wear these jeans all the time.
The 550 style of Levi’s jeans is one of the most worn jeans on the planet. They come in a ton of colors and sizes and have a great looking and feeling relaxed fit. The relaxed fit is a looser fit that will give you room to move around while wearing these stylish jeans. You can wear them to work and then hit the fishing pond afterward or hang out at your local watering hole with friends. They are the perfect mix of casual and comfortable and will without a doubt be your new favorite pair of pants.
The 550 style was introduced in 1985 and was so popular that they have been making this style since. They are 100% cotton and as we said above they won’t restrict your movement. You can rock these jeans with a tee and your favorite sneakers or boots, or you can wear them with a tucked-in dress shirt and belt. Either way, you will love the way you look. If you like the featured color check out the other 14 colors that these jeans are available in. You can buy a pair for every occasion.
I am sure that for years you have had to get yourself measured, shop at specialty stores, or even go to a tailor to have the right fitting pair of jeans made especially for your specific size. Those days are officially over. This pair of jeans is a relaxed fit, they feature an expanding waist that will make them one of the most comfortable pair of pants you will ever own and they are stylish enough to wear to weddings and parties as well as your workspace.
If you are a guy that moves around a lot, works with his hands, and plays harder than he works then you need a pair of jeans that will be durable as well as comfortable. These jeans are built to do whatever it is you do during your day to day and aren’t too heavy and won’t restrict your movement. Some jeans can be stiff and unforgiving. These are not those jeans. They are available in a ton of big and tall sizes and can be purchased in 6 different colors, all of those sizes feature pleat fronts that will allow you to wear these jeans to a more formal setting.