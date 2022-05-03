15 Best Johnny Depp Trial Shirts

With things continuing to heat up in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, people are absolutely captivated by the trial. Because of the trial’s popularity, Johnny Depp trial shirts are flying off of the proverbial shelves. Luckily for you, the good folks at Heavy have scoured the internet for the best of the best in Johnny Depp trial shirts and have compiled this awesome list to help out.

Our Unbiased Reviews

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit trial has been viewed millions of times by people all over the world. The reason this trial is so captivating is because we rarely get a look inside celebrities' personal lives. Especially if they are historically private people. Johnny Depp lead a pretty quiet private life up until his marriage to Amber Heard in February of 2015. Since their exchanging of vows and "I dos" the couple has been in the tabloids as their relationship turned volatile very quickly. Now we are in the midst of a trial that could go on for months and the public absolutely cannot get enough.

For fans of either actor or fans of the trial itself, there are some pretty cool tee shirt designs out there right now. Staying on top of trending fashion is something we pride ourselves in at Heavy and because we are one step ahead of trending styles we have compiled a list of the best Johnny Depp trial shirts for purchase. Each shirt features either a picture of Johnny, a quote or quotes from the trial, or both. The shirts are high quality, comfortable, available in men's and women's styles and sizes, and are super fun to wear. All of these shirts are available at inexpensive price points so you can add multiple shirts to your wardrobe. Check out the best in Johnny Depp shirts from the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

What are the Best Unisex Johnny Depp Trial Shirts?

Most of our list features unisex options. The popular shirts are loved by both men and women so it makes sense that the majority would be available in different styles, sizes, and colors. Our research has allowed us to compile a list of fan favorites and popular options that are as funny as they are stylish. There are neutral colors as well as bright a cheery colors that are perfect for summer wardrobes. We recommend pairing them with your favorite jean shorts, jeans, khaki shorts, or even board shorts to keep you comfortable and fashion-friendly all summer long.

The Johnny Depp collage featured on this unisex shirt is pretty awesome. There are 14 pictures of Johnny on the front which will help you show your support for him during and after the trial. If you have been glued to your computer like I have to watch this trial then you need a shirt to represent your favorite actor. This shirt comes in a number of sizes so it should fit most folks and is great for both men and women. Give it as a gift or keep it all to yourself, either way, you are going to love and enjoy this shirt.

While the majority of the trial hasn't been super exciting the parts of the trial where Johnny is on the witness stand have been fun to watch. Where most people shy away from confrontation in the courtroom, Johnny has invited it, oftentimes making the questioning attorney flustered. He has been cool, calm, collected, and incredibly funny. Because of his replies to questioning, there has been more than one catchphrase captured during the trial. From Mega Pints to Hearsay, people are quoting the trial regularly and it has made for some awesome watercooler conversations around the office. Check out this neat shirt from the good people at teepublic.com.

Unisex shirts are not only great for single folks, they are great for couples, especially couples that like to borrow one another's clothes. The "Hearsay Tavern" shirt is a fun spin on some of the memorable quotes from the trial. Obviously, this tavern doesn't exist, but the content of the shirt will have people laughing and asking you where you got it. Make sure to tell everyone that asks that Heavy pointed you in the right direction when you were shopping for your new Johnny Depp-inspired shirt.

Finally, on our list of the best unisex Johnny Depp trial shirts, we have another item from teepublic.com. Teepublic has some of the most unique and well-designed shirts in the game right now. They are affordable and well-made and are perfect for both men and women. There are even some kids' shirts available so the whole family can show their support for Johnny during this trial. There are different styles and colors available and you can mix and match and even get some brighter colors for summer wardrobe options. While there isn't a unisex option there are both men's and women's styles available. There are even heavier shirt options and eco-friendly designs that won't break the bank.