15 Best Johnny Depp Trial Shirts

With things continuing to heat up in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, people are absolutely captivated by the trial. Because of the trial’s popularity, Johnny Depp trial shirts are flying off of the proverbial shelves. Luckily for you, the good folks at Heavy have scoured the internet for the best of the best in Johnny Depp trial shirts and have compiled this awesome list to help out.
1. EDITOR'S CHOICE: Hearsay Tavern Johnny Depp Shirt
- Multiple sizes
- Tons of colors
- Funny content
- Unisex
- Slight shrinkage
- Not for formal events
- Limited reviews
One of the more hilarious shirts on this list is the Hearsay Tavern shirt which is available in nearly 20 different colors, sizes, and sleeve length options. The shirt even features the “Mega Pint” that you will remember if you have been watching the clips from the trial. Adding this shirt to your wardrobe will have you smiling every time you put it on.
The 100% cotton unisex shirt is a fan favorite for sure. That is why we have named it our “Editor’s Choice” for this list. With so many color and size options you could buy one for yourself and give a few more out as a gift. The price is definitely right and the content is funny as hell. You are going to love wearing this shirt almost as much as you love watching the drama unfold at the trial.
Find more EDITOR'S CHOICE: Hearsay Tavern Johnny Depp Shirt information and reviews here.
2. RUNNER UP: Baku Apparel Women's That's Hearsay Shirt
- Hilarious
- 8 total colors
- Form fitting
- Well-made
- Only one style available
- Cannot customize picture or quotes
- Not available in men's styles/sizes
Looking for something stylish, colorful, cool, and funny? This women’s “That’s Hearsay” shirt has it all and will look great on you, especially in the summertime. The bright and vibrant colors make this shirt a serious favorite amongst fans of the defamation trial between Johnny and Amber. Available in eight total colors and a few different sizes this shirt should fit most women.
Who wouldn’t want a picture of Johnny Depp on their shirt? He is one of the greatest actors of our generation and a good-looking dude that has helped to add some humor to a trial that could have been dry and boring. Lines from this trial will be remembered for years to come, so why not add a shirt to your wardrobe featuring his handsome face and some of those very same lines? Adding a pair of shorts or jeans will complete this look.
Find more RUNNER UP: Baku Apparel Women's That's Hearsay Shirt information and reviews here.
3. Teepublic "That's Hearsay" Johnny Depp Tee
- HIgh quality
- Tons of colors
- 6 different styles
- Comfy
- Slightly higher price point
- One image selection
- May shrink a bit in the wash
The good folks at Teepublic.com created an insanely cool Johnny Depp shirt with a picture and lines pulled from the ongoing defamation lawsuit with Amber Heard. People have been glued to their phones, tablets, and laptops watching this trial and it is gaining popularity every single day. If you are a fan of the trial and all things Johnny then you NEED this shirt in your life.
The shirt is comfortable, stylish, and available in a ton of groovy colors. There are currently 6 styles available for purchase and if you act fast you can even save a little money off of the original price. Made from 100% combed ringspun cotton the shirt is soft and cozy and will look great with a fresh pair of sneakers and your best jeans.
Find more Teepublic "That's Hearsay" Johnny Depp Tee information and reviews here.
4. Johnny Depp "Hearsay Papars" Shirt
- Funny
- Lightweight
- Multiple size options
- 5 colors
- Only quote available
- Supplies won't last
- Not for formal events
“Maybe they’re hearsay papers” might be one of the most memorable quotes from this trial so it makes sense that the shirt featuring the quote is one of the most popular purchases throughout this trial. The shirt is totally customizable and comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. There are 8 size options and 5 total colors available all featuring an outline of Johnny’s face and the famous quote below. Made entirely of cotton the shirt is easy to maintain and will last you a long time if properly cared for. It goes great with a pair of jeans and some fresh kicks. The reviews are in and they are solid as this shirt continues to fly off the virtual shelf.
Find more Johnny Depp "Hearsay Papars" Shirt information and reviews here.
-
- Men and women's sizes
- Different styles
- Lightweight
- Easy to clean
- One color option
- No picture available
- Casual attire only
Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms on the planet, mostly because of its algorithm that tracks trending hashtags. One of the hashtags that have been trending off the charts for the last few weeks has been #teamjohnny. Fans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor have flooded Twitter with support and trending hashtags that make this teepublic.com tee even more hilarious.
While this shirt has a basic pattern it is one of the best sellers on the teepublic.com website. The shirt is available in men’s and women’s sizes and styles and is featured in white which is the only color the shirt can be purchased in. There are even kids’ sizes available if you scroll down on the page.
Find more Teepublic Team Johnny Trial Tee information and reviews here.
6. Justice for Johnny Depp Shirt
- 7 total colors
- Stylish
- 100% cotton
- Easy to maintain
- No long sleeve options
- Only one picture available
- May shrink at high drying temps
Rocking one of these amazing Johnny Depp tees will definitely have people reading and laughing at your new threads. This shirt is featured in black and has a picture of Johnny with the words “Justice for Johnny Depp” at the bottom. It is a unisex shirt option so there are sizes for men and for women. The shirt is also available in 6 colors other than the featured black. Make sure you hit the “customize now” button on your Amazon page to get the right size and color for your needs. The shirt is 100% cotton so it is comfortable in warmer temperatures. It is also easy to keep clean and look fresh. I recommend a color-safe fabric softener when washing so the colors don’t fade over time.
Find more Justice for Johnny Depp Shirt information and reviews here.
-
- Cool color scheme
- Tons of sizes
- Unisex options
- High quality
- Only one color
- No long sleeve choices
- No custom options
Showing your love and support for Johnny by getting a really cool shirt from teepublic.com is a great way to rock a cool shirt and back your favorite actor. This shirt features a big red heart on a black background and the words “Justice for Johnny” across the front. It is made of lightweight cotton and comes in men’s and women’s styles.
There is an easy to comprehend size chart on the shirt page so you can pick the right size for you or the person you are gifting this shirt to. It is only available in black, which is okay since the shirt looks amazing in the featured color scheme. This shirt will look great paired with shorts or khakis or even jeans. Add some slides or sandals or sneakers to the ensemble and look your best this summer.
Find more Teepublic Justice for Johnny Heart Shirt information and reviews here.
8. Baku Apparel Johnny in Need of A Mega Pint Shirt
- 13 colors available
- Men and women styles
- Multiple size options
- Fun to wear
- No long sleeve options
- Not available in Big and Tall
- Cannot customize text
This unisex tee offering from Baku Apparel comes in 13 amazing colors from basic and neutral to bright a cheery. It is the perfect shirt for spring and summer and will pair well with your best denim and new kicks. The shirt comes in a number of sizes to fit every kind of body and is just as cool in women’s fits as it is in men’s. After a long day of work, and once you get the kids to bed, pull on this shirt and pour yourself a mega pint of wine and enjoy catching up on the trial. Perfect for wearing to bed and rocking around the house on the weekends this casual shirt will climb to the front of the line anytime you are looking for something comfy and funny to wear.
Find more Baku Apparel Johnny in Need of A Mega Pint Shirt information and reviews here.
-
- 27 colors
- Multiple size options
- Eco-friendly choices
- Bright, fun colors available
- May shrink a tad when washed
- Color-safe laundry detergent recommended
- No long sleeve options
This is a badass tee that features Johnny Depp’s picture wearing his classic fedora and is also available in 27 amazing colors. There are plain colors available and brighter colors that are ideal for summer outfits. You can purchase this shirt in men’s and women’s sizes and styles including v-neck options as well as heavyweight and eco-friendly shirt options.
If you have been paying attention to the trial and are a fan of how Johnny has handled himself on the witness stand then you NEED a Johnny Depp trial shirt in your life. While this shirt doesn’t specifically reference the trial, it is a great shot of Johnny in a cool design and should be part of your summer wardrobe. There are so many colors to choose from that you could buy multiple shirts in different colors and really bolster your June-August wardrobe.
There is also a color collage option that looks fantastic in the same style as the featured shirt. Check out the color collage option here.
Find more Teepublic.com Johnny Depp Shirt information and reviews here.
10. That's Hearsay Jack Sparrow Johnny Depp Shirt
- 20 color options
- Men and women sizes
- Customizable
- Super comfy
- No hoodies available
- Jack Sparrow is only character
- No big and tall choices
It is no secret that Johnny Depp has played some absolutely memorable characters in his career. From Whitey Bulger to John Dillinger to Willy Wonka and Jack Sparrow the actor has a knack for bringing characters to life on the big screen. Jack Sparrow is one of the more iconic roles he has ever taken on so it makes perfect sense to add the character to a trial tee shirt.
The unisex shirt is available in 5 style options, 8 size options, and 20 color options and you can even customize the text that is featured on the shirt. Just hit the customize and add to cart button on the amazon page and get to work. You can even add text to the back of the shirt. With short and long sleeve options this is a great shirt for any season.
Find more That's Hearsay Jack Sparrow Johnny Depp Shirt information and reviews here.
11. Teepublic.com Drinking Heavily Johnny Depp ShirtPros:
- Colorful
- Nearly 30 colors available
- Fun
- Quality design
- No long sleeve options
- Content isn't customizable
- May shrink in wash
The cartoony style of this shirt makes it a lot of fun, add the quote that it features and this is a perfect weekend or bar crawl shirt. If you are going out with friends and know the trial will be a topic of conversation then you have come to the right place for your new Johnny Depp shirt. The shirt is colorful, lightweight comes in men’s and women’s sizes and styles, and won’t break the bank if purchased. There are nearly 30 available colors so you can get yourself a few color choices and even buy this shirt as a gift for a friend or relative. You can even wear this shirt while chilling at home and catching up on the day-to-day events of the trial.
Find more Teepublic.com Drinking Heavily Johnny Depp Shirt information and reviews here.
12. Johnny Depp 'Were You There' Trial Tee
- Super stylish
- Comfortable
- Lightweight
- Fun
- May shrink in wash
- Not available in long sleeve
- Minimal reviews
“Were you there”? is one of the most memorable phrases and responses from Depp to Amber Heard’s attorney since the beginning of the trial. While most folks thought that Depp would sit on the witness stand and barely say anything the trial has shown us that Johnny is well-versed in what he can and cannot say on the stand. He has even caused the entire courtroom to burst out laughing at his comments and responses to being cross-examined. While there are a ton of really great quotes from this trial, the one we heard over and over again was “Were you there”? Enjoy watching the trial in your new shirt selected from the best Johnny Depp trial shirts on the internet. There are other “Were you there” shirts available here.
Find more Johnny Depp 'Were You There' Trial Tee information and reviews here.
13. Johnny Depp Quote "Isn't Happy Hour Anytime?" Shirt
- Hilarious
- Eco-friendly options
- Simple design
- Price point
- Minimal colors
- No long sleeve options
- Not customizable
“Isn’t Happy Hour Anytime?” Depp replied to Amber Heard’s attorney. This is a phrase that I am sure you have seen or heard at least once since Depp said it on the witness stand. The quote received a ton of laughs from the gallery and other people in the courtroom. Johnny’s quick comebacks and dry sense of humor have been awesome to watch during this trial. Now, you can own the shirt that is inspired by this quote. The shirt is available in black and white, men’s and women’s sizes and styles and is easy on the wallet. Show your support for Johnny by purchasing this shirt and wearing it, especially during your own personal happy hour.
Find more Johnny Depp Quote "Isn't Happy Hour Anytime?" Shirt information and reviews here.
14. Johnny Depp Unisex T-Shirt
- Awesome pictures
- Stylish
- Fun
- Colorful
- One style available
- No long sleeve options
- Only one background color
Are you a Johnny Depp fan but haven’t really been paying attention to the trial so you don’t recognize the pictures and phrases and quotes? Luckily we have picked out the perfect Johnny Depp shirt for you, the true Depp fanatic. The shirt features a collage of the coolest Depp pics, 14 of the coolest pics to be exact. The shirt has a black background that really makes the collage pop! There are a number of sizes available and the shirt is sold as a unisex shirt. Binge your favorite Depp movies in your new shirt and show your love and support for one of the best actors of our time.
Find more Johnny Depp Unisex T-Shirt information and reviews here.
15. Teepublic.com Johnny Depp Multi-Colored Shirt
- 20 colors
- Awesome design
- High quality cotton
- For men and women
- No super large sizes
- Only one design available
- May shrink in wash
This style of shirt became popular when Barack Obama was running for president in 2008. Since then, there have been a number of celebrities, athletes, characters, and famous people that have similar shirts created in their likeness. This Johnny Depp-inspired offering from teepublic.com is an awesome shirt to rep while watching the trial unfold. Show your support for Johnny Depp by getting yourself an awesome shirt from teepublic.com. There are multiple sizes, styles, and up to 20 colors available in this shirt which makes it easy to give as a gift or buy for yourself.
Find more Teepublic.com Johnny Depp Multi-Colored Shirt information and reviews here.
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit trial has been viewed millions of times by people all over the world. The reason this trial is so captivating is because we rarely get a look inside celebrities' personal lives. Especially if they are historically private people. Johnny Depp lead a pretty quiet private life up until his marriage to Amber Heard in February of 2015. Since their exchanging of vows and "I dos" the couple has been in the tabloids as their relationship turned volatile very quickly. Now we are in the midst of a trial that could go on for months and the public absolutely cannot get enough.
For fans of either actor or fans of the trial itself, there are some pretty cool tee shirt designs out there right now. Staying on top of trending fashion is something we pride ourselves in at Heavy and because we are one step ahead of trending styles we have compiled a list of the best Johnny Depp trial shirts for purchase. Each shirt features either a picture of Johnny, a quote or quotes from the trial, or both. The shirts are high quality, comfortable, available in men's and women's styles and sizes, and are super fun to wear. All of these shirts are available at inexpensive price points so you can add multiple shirts to your wardrobe. Check out the best in Johnny Depp shirts from the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
What are the Best Unisex Johnny Depp Trial Shirts?
Most of our list features unisex options. The popular shirts are loved by both men and women so it makes sense that the majority would be available in different styles, sizes, and colors. Our research has allowed us to compile a list of fan favorites and popular options that are as funny as they are stylish. There are neutral colors as well as bright a cheery colors that are perfect for summer wardrobes. We recommend pairing them with your favorite jean shorts, jeans, khaki shorts, or even board shorts to keep you comfortable and fashion-friendly all summer long.
The Johnny Depp collage featured on this unisex shirt is pretty awesome. There are 14 pictures of Johnny on the front which will help you show your support for him during and after the trial. If you have been glued to your computer like I have to watch this trial then you need a shirt to represent your favorite actor. This shirt comes in a number of sizes so it should fit most folks and is great for both men and women. Give it as a gift or keep it all to yourself, either way, you are going to love and enjoy this shirt.
While the majority of the trial hasn't been super exciting the parts of the trial where Johnny is on the witness stand have been fun to watch. Where most people shy away from confrontation in the courtroom, Johnny has invited it, oftentimes making the questioning attorney flustered. He has been cool, calm, collected, and incredibly funny. Because of his replies to questioning, there has been more than one catchphrase captured during the trial. From Mega Pints to Hearsay, people are quoting the trial regularly and it has made for some awesome watercooler conversations around the office. Check out this neat shirt from the good people at teepublic.com.
Unisex shirts are not only great for single folks, they are great for couples, especially couples that like to borrow one another's clothes. The "Hearsay Tavern" shirt is a fun spin on some of the memorable quotes from the trial. Obviously, this tavern doesn't exist, but the content of the shirt will have people laughing and asking you where you got it. Make sure to tell everyone that asks that Heavy pointed you in the right direction when you were shopping for your new Johnny Depp-inspired shirt.
Finally, on our list of the best unisex Johnny Depp trial shirts, we have another item from teepublic.com. Teepublic has some of the most unique and well-designed shirts in the game right now. They are affordable and well-made and are perfect for both men and women. There are even some kids' shirts available so the whole family can show their support for Johnny during this trial. There are different styles and colors available and you can mix and match and even get some brighter colors for summer wardrobe options. While there isn't a unisex option there are both men's and women's styles available. There are even heavier shirt options and eco-friendly designs that won't break the bank.