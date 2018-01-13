Pokemon Go Kyogre Raid Battle: When Does It End?

Niantic

Kyogre is now available in Raid Battles for Pokemon Go, according to Niantic. The Legendary Pokemon is available from now until February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST.

Kyogre was first teased during the 2017 holiday event on December 21, 2017. On the day of the event, 20 water and ice type Pokemon from generation three of the main Pokemon games were released. The photo included with Niantic’s initial announcement for the event included Kyogre. However the Legendary Pokemon wasn’t made available until January 12, 2018.

The last Legendary Pokemon to be offered via Raid Battles was Groudon. Groudon is actually still available in Raid Battles but only before January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST.

There’s no word yet on other Legendary Pokemon from gen three. However during a datamine of the game in November 2017, data was found for the exclusive moves for gen three Legendaries Jirachi and Deoxys, Doom Desire and Psycho Boost respectively. This could mean that Jirachi and Deoxys could be coming soon, though this is still speculation.

Kyogre has a massive attack stat couples with great defenses. It comes with a boosted CP of 2796 to 2910 and a catch CP of 2236 to 2328, according to Redditor RyanoftheDay. It comes with the Quick Move Waterfall along with either Hydro Pump, Blizzard, or Thunder as its Charge Moves according to GamePress. As a pure water type, Kyogre is strong against fire, ice, steel, and water types yet weak against electric and grass types.

Kyogre is the flagship Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Sapphire, one of the main Pokemon games released as part of the third generation of Pokemon games. According to Bulbapedia, Kyogre possesses the ability to expand the oceans with heavy drizzles while Groudon would expand the land with droughts. Kyogre and Groudon may be based on the Hebrew legend of the Leviathan and the Behemoth, who were immensely powerful and massive creatures of the sea and land respectively.

In other news, the first EX Raid Passes of 2018 for Pokemon Go were sent out recently. The passes were sent out after a three week long hiatus according to Pokemon Go Hub and over half of pass recipients are first time recipients according to a post by The Silph Road subreddit administrator dronpes.

In addition, the region exclusive Pokemon Zangoose and Seviper appear to have swapped regions. Seviper was previously available in Europe, Asia, and Australia while Zangoose was available in North America, South America, and Africa according to Eurogamer. Now reports show Seviper being caught in North America and Zangoose being caught in Asia and Australia. Reports also suggest that the USA-exclusive Tauros is more common after being rarely seen since the introduction of generation two Pokemon.

Want to know what the best moves and counters to use against Kyogre in Raid Battles are? Then click the link here. Be sure to check out our other Pokemon Go coverage as well.