How to Refund Items in Fortnite

Due to an issue discovered with the “Self Refund” feature, we’ll be disabling it until we create a fix and make some usability improvements to the system. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2018

Epic Games has introduced a new feature with today’s update that allows player to return skins and emotes for a full refund of their precious V-Bucks.

Unfortunately a bug was found shortly after the option was enabled so you can’t refund the items right now but Epic Games is working on re-enabling the feature as soon as possible.

There were some key restrictions in place with the new option. Players were only able to refund three items total per account. This means you can just go and purchase every new skin, wear them for a couple games and then return them for a full refund.

Not everything is refundable but the vast majority of the cosmetics are. The three per account rule is probably in place to stop people from abusing the system. Here is what it says about refunding in today’s patch notes:

Self-Service Cosmetic Returns featured has been added.

Will allow you to return up to 3 cosmetic purchases for V-Bucks (lifetime) . Only eligible purchases made within the past 30 days are able to be returned.

. What can be returned? Emotes Gliders Harvesting Tools Back Bling Outfits

What cannot be returned? Battle Pass Battle Pass Tiers Starter Pack Founder’s Pack Founder’s Pack Upgrades Loot Llamas (Save the World) Event and Weekly Items (Save the World)



Players have up to 30 days to decide if they want to refund a skin or not. Many of the skins are really cool so we don’t expect buyer’s remorse show up very often. V-Bucks aren’t the easiest thing to come by naturally so we can’t really blame players for wanting to refund them to get a cooler skin if it pops up.

Buying the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks will usually cost players around $10 but will allow players to earn skins and additional V-Bucks along the way, eventually recovering the cost of the Battle Pass and then some. This is probably why Epic Games decided to make the Battle Pass non-refundable as it would cause players to likely lose all of their rewards they earned through progression.

Correct, this is how it worked while it was enabled. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2018

Many more changes came with today’s update including the addition of the Clinger. This grenade has the ability to stick to structures and players with a delayed timer. Unfortunately it doesn’t act as a mine like the Gear of Wars grenade did, which was also developed by Epic Games. You can read the full list of patch notes right here.

This Thursday marks the last week of Season 3’s weekly challenges before the focus shifts in to Season 4. There hasn’t been a whole lot announced about Season 4 as of yet but we did our best to get everything we do know into one post. You can read all we know about Fortnite’s Season 4 right here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

