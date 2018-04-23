Fortnite Season 4: Start Date, Battle Pass & More

With Season 3 of Fortnite wrapping up by the end of the month, many players are left wondering about the upcoming Season 4. The end of Season 3 is April 30 so players still have some time to finish up their Battle Pass but many are left wondering what’s next.

There wasn’t a whole lot of downtime between Season 2 and Season 3 so we might be looking at something similar this time around. The Season 2 Battle Pass ended up being extended so players had some additional time to finish it out.

Mostly it’s just speculation and rumors as to what will appear in Season 4 for right now. We do have some concrete clues on what to expect for Season 4 already so let’s jump right in.

When Does Season 4 Begin?

Fortnite’s Season 3 wraps up April 30 so we’re probably looking at a day or two before the next Battle Pass is revealed and the season begins.

If we had to bet, we’d say the season will definitely start the first week of May. Epic Games has traditionally left little down time between seasons so we don’t expect that to change a whole lot here.

We don’t have any definitive date as to when the season will officially start so we’ll update this post once the actual date is revealed.

What’s in the Season 4 Battle Pass?

The main thing players will be looking for in Season 4 is the Battle Pass contents. The Battle Pass is what makes the season worth it and we’re going to be looking at a variety of goodies with this one.

Season 2’s Battle Pass was knight-themed while Season 3’s was space-themed. Season 4 has dropped a few hints already and it seems like it is learning towards a dinosaur-theme. We have made this assumption based on datamines but Epic Games hasn’t yet spoken on the Battle Pass yet.

With the recent dinosaur skins and the looming threat of the comet that has long been rumored to destroy Tilted Towers still in the sky, it seems like a good possibility that more dinosaur skins are on the way.

More dinosaur skins may not necessarily mean a dinosaur-themed Battle Pass so we can’t definitively say this is what the theme will be. As with the start date, we will update this post once more information is made available about the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 4 Leaks

Many things have been datamined in the past that revealed things about the future of Fortnite. With Season 4 is seems like a lot of those leaks have been kept under wraps.

We don’t have a whole lot of concrete evidence suggesting anything about Season 4 as of yet outside of the abundance of dinosaur-themed skins and harvesting tools. Season 3 introduced Back Blings as a new cosmetic so Epic Games might have something else up their sleeve for Season 4. Switchable helmets, anyone?

Design lead on Fortnite Eric Williamson did an interview not too long ago with PlayStation Blog and didn’t reveal much about the upcoming season.

PSB: We can’t let you go without asking: Any hints about what we can expect in the next Battle Pass? EW: We like to surprise players, so sorry, I can’t say much! You’ll learn more soon.

As the season start time grows closer we can likely expect a slew of information to be revealed. Leading up to Season 3 Epic Games gave us a lot of information about the changes and theme so we might be able to expect something similar here.

We know the Impact game mode is on the way and that mode has the potential to shake up and change the map as we know it.

Season 4 Skins

Nothing has been revealed so far in the skins department but all of that will change once the Battle Pass is revealed.

The best thing we can do right now is just guess what’s coming but even that’s hard to do. If the dinosaur-theme has any legs then we can probably expect many more dinosaur skins. Fortnite does have a lot of dinosaur stuff in the game already so it’s also possible they’ll go in a different direction.

Although Season 3 was space-themed the final skin players unlocked was the John Wick skin which doesn’t really have much to do with space but it’s still a really cool skin.

Once the Battle Pass is revealed and we have a clear idea of what the skins will be, we’ll get this post updated with the information.

