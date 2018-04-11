PUBG PC Update #10 Notes

The newest update notes for the PC version of PUBG have just released and it’s bringing some much-needed tweaks to the game. There are some notable quality of life changes, bug fixes, map changes, and adjustments to how the Blue Zone will work. It’s the latter that has received the most attention, as developer Bluehole Studios have completely readjusted the zone’s speed and damage. While the damage received an overall increase in the last stages, the speed it closes in has been reduced. This is clearly designed to not punish those who want to wait along the edges and cannot get to cover right away. It’s also notable that the final circles will now favor areas with land over water, which is a welcomed addition.

One of the smallest, but best changes is the complete removal of in-match clothing on both maps. This feature has rarely ever mattered and removal of it should smooth out the game’s optimization. Thankfully we won’t have to worry about grabbing a new set of boots over a shotgun in a tense drop. Bluehole explained that the clothing removal will not affect the rest of the item drops.

Speaking of items, the map Miramar has received some updates to its geography and loot distribution. While many favor dropping in areas such as Pecado, there have always been locations along the outer portion of the level. Usually, there was never a reason to drop here due to their awkward placement and lack of traversal spots. This has been changed, with the addition of new roads, vehicle spawns, and high-end loot drops. Changing this will hopefully rectify the issue of having half the server die within the first two minute of the game.

Here are the complete update #10 notes for PUBG on PC:

General Gameplay We’ve adjusted safe zone and blue zone functionality. Also, in-game clothing spawns have been removed. Blue zone delay time has been reduced. You’ll be given less time to linger between phases.

The maximum movement speed of the blue zone has been reduced. The blue zone will move more slowly toward the end of the game.

The damage inflicted by 7th, 8th, and 9th blue zones has been increased.

Except for the first blue zone, the probability of creating an extreme safe zone (one far away from the center of the previous circle) has been reduced by 30%.

The final blue zone will narrow down to the center instead of narrowing down to a random spot, and the total wait time including the blue zone inactive time has been reduced. (195 seconds to 90 seconds)

As the end of the match approaches, the safe zone will increasingly favor areas with land over areas with water.

On Erangel specifically, the first safe zone will now be revealed 30 seconds earlier.

On Miramar specifically, players can now see the first safe zone while flying in the airplane. (We may or may not carry this over to the next live update. We want your feedback about this change.)

In-game clothing spawns have been removed from all maps. Other item spawn balance remains the same. World Improvements were made mainly on Northern part (Northeast, Northwest) of the Miramar to make it a more appealing area. The Oasis can now be found in the north, and Alcantara village has been added to the northwest.

We’ve added more roads, off-road paths, and car spawning positions to facilitate easy travel into and out of the area.

Higher-tier loot is now more likely to spawn in specific areas of the north of Miramar.

We’ve optimized the GPU performance of buildings seen from mid-range (all maps). UI/UX Improvements to teams You can now send requests for invitations by clicking the invite button on another player’s career screen. If you are a team leader, you can now kick your team members. You can also kick any team member using “Team” tab in the friends list, found at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Bug Fixes Footsteps should now always make sound when walking on tarp, carpet

Fixed an issue causing some objects to become invisible at particular distances

Indoor plants should no longer block bullets

Fixed and removed some weirdly-placed road signs, plants, and stairs

Fixed an issue that broke the killer spectating function whenever the killer died too quickly after taking out the spectating player

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to take no damage when exiting a moving vehicle

We also appreciate the addition of being able to kick members from a party and the ability to see the circle from the plane. This will certainly decrease the annoyance of dropping in a location only to run across the entire level to safety. We foresee this alteration to craft more aggressive and fast-paced matches. Whether it will be enough for PUBG to reclaim its battle royale crown is still uncertain, but it’s a start.

