Fortnite Infinity War Crossover: Should We Expect Skins?

Fortnite and Marvel’s The Avengers: Infinity War have announced big news today and that news is that they collaborated and have a special limited-time mode incoming.

The new mode will add the Infinity Gauntlet as well as Infinity War’s villain, Thanos, into the game. The gauntlet will be found somewhere on the map and the player who finds it will become Thanos for the remainder of the game. It is unclear as to whether the game will allow for Duos or Squads.

One thing many players will likely wonder about is the ability to purchase Marvel-themed skins. With the inclusion of Thanos, it’s clear some deal was struck between the two companies to allow for new skins.

While it would be cool to see Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, etc. skins added into the game, it doesn’t sound like it is in the pipeline for this event. In a comment on Reddit, Epic Games has stated there are no plans to add Avengers skins.

rq just because I’ve seen lots of folks asking, we have no plans for Avengers outfits in the store.

This comes as a disappointment since Season 4 is focused on superhero-themed skins and accessories so this seemed like a good opportunity to add a new set of skins. Some ideas that come to mind are a Captain America skin with his shield as back bling or a Doctor Strange skin with his cape as a back bling. There are many, many more possibilities that could have been capitalized on.

It’s likely the licensing fees proved to be too much for Epic Games to pay for. It’s still pretty cool Thanos is coming into the game at least so fans will have that to look forward to. Whatever the case may be, fans only had a few hours of speculation before all of that was put to an end.

We don’t yet have clear idea on how Thanos will function once a player becomes him. Thanos is one bad dude so it would be a little strange to see him at full power in Fortnite. It’s hard to imagine Thanos entering the game with his full power so it will be interesting to see how Epic Games tackles the powerful villain. We don’t think his snapping fingers power will be in the game but all bets are off with Fortnite.

The limited-time mode (LTM) begins tomorrow May 8. Other LTMs in the past have stuck around for several days so players should have a good chance to try it out if they are interested. There’s no definitive end date given for the event so don’t expect to stay around forever.

