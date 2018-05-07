Fortnite & Infinity War Crossover Begins Tomorrow

Fortnite and Marvel’s The Avengers: Infinity have teamed up for a crossover, perhaps the most ambitious, and will introduce a variety of Infinity War content into Fortnite for a limited time.

Warning: Very minor Infinity War spoilers may follow.

The news was broken in an exclusive story by Entertainment Weekly. The limited-time mode will play out the same way as they normally do but will instead feature the Infinity Gauntlet in play.

If that wasn’t enough, EW says the player who finds the gauntlet will put it on and actually become Thanos. If you’ve seen Infinity War or read the comics, you’ll know Thanos is one bad dude and the Fortnite player will gain his full array of powers. It remains to be seen if he’ll be invincible or something like that but we’ll see.

The limited-time mode (LTM) begins tomorrow May 8. Other LTMs in the past have stuck around for several days so players should have a good chance to try it out if they are interested.

With Season 4 coming out around the same time as the new Avengers movie, this crossover doesn’t seem all that strange. It’s hard to believe anyone actually predicted this event but it will certainly be cool to see if play out in the game.

If Fortnite is able to give Thanos all of his powers, such as the ability to snap his fingers and cause destruction, that will certainly be something cool to see.

The gauntlet will include all six infinity stones in it so whatever player finds it will practically be all powerful. We’re excited to jump into the mode beginning tomorrow.

Epic Games and Marvel haven’t made it clear whether there will be more superhero skins from Marvel on the way. With the ability to turn into Thanos, it’s clear Marvel and Epic have struck some sort of deal with each other. This doesn’t mean Iron Man, Captain America, etc. skins are on the way but it certainly opens the door for that idea.

We don’t have a definitive end date for the event so players will probably want to check it out sooner rather than later. The EW article doesn’t share whether the event will allow for Duos or Squads so we’ll have to find that out tomorrow.

Allowing for Squads or Duos will be interesting because someone being Thanos will certainly stack the deck in that team’s favor and maybe Epic didn’t want to make it that unfair. Nevertheless, we’ll find out the full story tomorrow.

One thing is for certain and that’s Fortnite is probably going to have one its busiest days ever tomorrow when the event launches. Infinity War is the quickest movie ever to $1 billion and it’s looking to take that clout over to Fortnite.

