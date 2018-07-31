Fortnite Item Shop Update Adds Wukong & Moisty Merman Back

Fortnite’s item shop updates every day at 8 p.m. ET and usually adds something of value.

Today’s update brought back some old favorites such as the Wukong. One of the skins that received a lukewarm response at best was the Moisty Merman. Both of these skins are legendary skins so they will cost 2,000 V-Bucks.

Also in today’s Item shop update is the Royale Dragon, the glider for Wukong and the Director’s Cut harvesting tool for the Moisty Merman.

The daily items are Death Valley, Recon Specialist, Infinite Dab, Munitions Expert, Dab, Glow Rider.

If you do miss out on this skin you can probably count on it making a return to the item shop at least once before Season 5 wraps up. This isn’t the first time the Wukong has showed up so we can expect it to be back soon.

There are several more datamined skins, emotes, etc. on the way too. There are a lot of water-themed items coming into the game, perhaps suggesting something with the water around the game? As with all datamines you have to take them with a grain of salt since they aren’t officially in the game.

Another thing that has been datamined is the Heavy Sniper. This new sniper will presumably have the ability to shoot through single walls, forcing players to adopt a new strategy if they rely on propping up single walls for cover. You can read more about the potential new weapon here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: