11 Fortnite YouTube Videos You Need to Watch

Fortnite Battle Royale is undeniably the biggest gaming trend right now and with that comes one of the largest online communities. With that huge community comes a tidal wave of user-generated content. From big gaming news outlets and major content creators to smaller independent channels, many have dipped their toe into the Fortnite community with some quality content.

Here are 11 of the best Fortnite YouTube videos you need to watch in no particular order.

1. FORTNITE RAP BATTLE ROYALE (100 YouTubers rap on one song!) #RapBattle Royale by Dan Bull

With 1.5 million subscribers under his belt, Dan Bull has made a name for himself writing and performing rap songs about his favorite video games. However his rap about Fortnite may be his most ambitious one yet.

Bull rallied not one, not two, but 100 YouTubers to perform to one sick beat. Boogie2988, Epic Lloyd, Jacksfilms, NateWantsToBattle, NerdCubed, Nice Peter, RubberNinja, The Living Tombstone, and TomSka are just a couple of the names attached to the lineup, each one spitting fire about their biggest Fortnite successes and fails.

2. Something About Fortnite ANIMATED (Loud Sound Warning) by TerminalMontage [Jeremey]

TerminalMontage [Jeremey] has been nailing it out of the park with his “Something About” series of animated video game parodies, and his video on Fortnite is no exception. The video is exuberantly animated and ridiculously funny with pantless fighters and a Party Bus driven by the late Chris Farley. Definitely worth the two minutes it lasts.

Be sure to check out Jeremey’s other “Something About” videos. And remember: NO YELLING ON THE BUS!

3. Fortnite Island’s HIDDEN Location FOUND!! | Culture Shock (Fortnite Battle Royale) by The Game Theorists

The Game Theorists is one of the most popular gaming channels on YouTube with over 10 million subscribers, so naturally they had to cover Fortnite. Channel founder MatPat has covered everything from attempting to predict where the meteorite from before season four will land to covering the PURB vs. Fortnite lawsuit via the channel’s main Game Theory series. However we decided to highlight a video by his partner Gaijin Goombah, host of the subseries Culture Shock, which explores the cultural connections between Fortnite’s map and Poland (where Epic Games used to have offices).

Gaijin Goombah’s years of experience in researching the cultures of other countries really shines here. He points out how Fortnite’s named locations point to major locations in Poland, with one particularly interesting connection being how Flush Factory’s location is similar to the location of the largest factory of Metsa Tissue, one of the leading manufacturers of baking and toilet tissue in Europe, in Krapkowice, Poland. Not only that but he points out how many elements of Fortnite’s map are different from Poland, such as the street signs being different. It’s a fascinating video and one that is definitely worth your time.

4. WORST Fortnite & PUBG RIPOFF Games (Battle Royale Bootlegs) by SpaceHamster

SpaceHamster dives into the muck and mire of Fortnite & PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds bootlegs and ripoffs so you don’t have to. While this video isn’t really about Fortnite, it’s still entertaining to see some of the depths some developers can sink to. Plus SpaceHamster’s impeccable editing and comedy skills are in strong form here, so it’s worth a watch just for that.

5. We Turn Fortnite’s Graphics Into An Absolute Mess | Potato Mode by GameSpot

For people who say that graphics in games don’t matter, this video is for you.

While known primarily as a games journalism site, GameSpot also specializes in entertaining feature videos on their YouTube channel. Potato Mode is one of them, where they take a good looking game and play it at it’s lowest graphical settings.

Here they play Fortnite at the lowest graphics settings and then make them even worse through some computer wizardry. We get some interesting and gameplay-altering effects from the low settings, such as being unable to tell the rarity of a weapon when it’s on the ground and hit indicators showing up as big rectangles across the screen.

6. Fortnite Reloaded (Real Life Fortnite Gameplay) by RocketJump

ROcketJump are well known for taking video game logic to the real world, so of course they put their spin on Fortnite. What they can up with is a short but sweet mashup of Fortnite and The Matrix. RocketJump’s impeccable CGI and camerawork are put to good use in bringing the game to life.

7. The History of Fortnite Battle Royale by DidYouKnowGaming?

DidYouKnowGaming? provides a concise yet comprehensive overview of Fortnite’s long development history. It also features a bunch of trivia about the game’s Easter Eggs and the origins of “Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class.” It’s great if you want a beginner’s guide on Fortnite.

8. TOP 200 FUNNIEST FAILS IN FORTNITE by Red Arcade

Red Arcade’s compilation of 200 clips of big failures and close calls in Fortnite is one of the most popular Fortnite videos on YouTube with over 44.6 million views, and it’s not hard to see why. We’re sure anyone can relate to any of the players in these clips. It’s definitely comforting after constantly losing matches.

If you enjoy the compilation, be sure to also check out their sequel with 250 clips of epic fails.

9. PUBG vs Fortnite by Nukazooka

CW: Violence & Blood

Like RocketJump, Nukazooka takes video games and puts them in the real world with fantastic cinematography and CGI. While both videos are great, Nukazooka’s take on Fortnite is much longer and has more interesting choreography. The mashup is also makes a lot more sense with PUBG players taking on a bunch of Fortnite players. It does a great job of providing high octane action along with light jabs at both games. It goes beyond simply pointing out the silly quirks of both games to make something truly unique.

10. FORTNITE The Movie (Official Fake Trailer) by nigahiga

This isn’t the first video game parody the legendary YouTuber Ryan “nigahiga” Higa made, but it’s quickly becoming his most popular. Seeing the exploits of one of the most greenhorn of Fortnite players through the lens of a high budget movie trailer is a recipe for hilarity, and the video definitely delivers thanks to Higa’s trademark sense of humor.

11. The Fortnite Rap Battle by NerdOut!

The Fortnite Rap Battle by NerdOut! is currently the most viewed YouTube video about Fortnite with over 48 million views. That’s due in no small part because of the appearance by Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the most popular Fortnite player and Twitch streamer in the world. While the rap video isn’t as ambitious as Dan Bull’s 100 YouTubers-strong video, it’s got just as awesome a groove.

