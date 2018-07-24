Realm Royale Comes to PS4 & Xbox One With Closed Beta

Realm Royale is finally on its way to PS4 and Xbox One.

Hi-Rez Studios, the developer behind Realm Royale, has announced a closed beta coming to the two consoles. The beta is available now for sign-up on Realm Royale’s website.

There’s no timetable for when the beta will start but we’d imagine it’ll be soon since it’s announced. There is also no word on cross-play between the consoles or with PC. Xbox One and PS4 cross-play is probably out of the question but it’s possible PC and console cross-play could be a thing.

Realm Royale recently came out with a Battle Pass that allows players to obtain new skins and emotes while also giving the developers a little bit of money. The first Battle Pass has a dinosaur theme and you can read more about it here.

It remains to be seen whether Realm Royale will be able to carve out an audience in the console market which already has H1Z1 and Fortnite as free options.

Realm Royale is available now on PC through Steam. For more news and guides about Realm Royale, stay with us here at Heavy.

See Also: