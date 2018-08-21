Dark Souls Trilogy Announced

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Dark Souls Trilogy.

Dark Souls Trilogy puts Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition all in a three-disc set complete with all DLC content. The set is coming October 19, 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One.

This set is different from the Japan-exclusive trilogy set announced back in January and released on the same day as Dark Souls Remastered. That set came with all three games plus their soundtracks, three volumes of item encyclopedias, art prints, and special bookends. It retailed in Japan for 49,800 yen or just under $450.

Dark Souls Trilogy will release on the same day as the Nintendo Switch version of Dark Souls Remastered and the Solaire of Astora Amiibo.

Developer From Software’s next game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, will release on March 22, 2019. A collector’s edition of the game has also been announced, which includes the game, a map, a steelbook case, a collectible artbook, replicas of the in-game coins, digital soundtrack, and a seven inch statue of the main character.

