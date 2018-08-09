Fortnite Android Beta: How to Download

Big news came out today regarding Fortnite and that’s that the Android beta opened up today.

As you’ve probably heard Fortnite is skipping the Google Play store altogether and going through a browser based download. This means if you’re looking for the download in the Google Play store then you’re in the wrong spot.

Instead you’ll have to head to this link to install the Android beta. From there you sign up for an email invite where you’ll then have to wait to receive a code.

The beta right now is only available on Samsung Galaxy devices, as well as the exclusive Galaxy skin.

Here’s the list of Galaxy devices Fortnite works on right now:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4

As the beta begins rolling to other devices, here’s what else will be supported.

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

The rest of the devices will be ready over the next few days. It seems like Samsung just had a partnership of some sort with Epic Games since the beta was announced during a Samsung conference today.

If you have more questions about the Fortnite Android beta you can head to Epic Games’ FAQ page right here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also